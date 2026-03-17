MANTA Subsea Cable Consortium Selects MDC Data Centers as Neutral Landing Partner in Mexico

Liberty Networks, Gold Data, and Sparkle will land the MANTA subsea cable system in Cancún and Veracruz through neutral interconnection facilities at MDC Data Centers.

The MANTA consortium – Liberty Networks, Gold Data, and Sparkle – has selected MDC Data Centers to develop two Cable Landing Hubs (CLH) in Mexico supporting the MANTA subsea cable system.

Under the agreements, MDC will design, build, and operate two CLH data centers in Cancun and Veracruz, Mexico, where the MANTA system will land. Each CLH data center integrates a cable landing station with a neutral interconnection environment, creating an open point of interconnection where submarine infrastructure connects directly with terrestrial and regional networks. From these coastal gateways, traffic will extend into Mexico’s main network corridors, including Queretaro, widely recognized as the country’s leading interconnection hub.

MANTA, a revolutionary new subsea cable system connecting Mexico and the USA with Central and Latin America, will improve traffic flow in the region by providing high-bandwidth, low-latency routes interconnecting major data hubs in Mexico City, Queretaro, Bogota, and Panama City with the USA, utilizing new landing access points in Cancun and Veracruz, Mexico, and San Blas, Florida.

“As we build this transformative platform, enabling open, neutral, and future-ready network environments is fundamental to our vision. That is why we partner with MDC: A trusted partner with a proven track record in delivering truly open, carrier-neutral interconnection ecosystems that accelerate innovation and unlock new opportunities for global connectivity“, said Carmine Sorrentino, Vice President and Chief Commercial & Operating Officer for the Wholesale Networks business at Liberty Networks.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to create a seamless pathway from subsea landing to Mexico’s broader digital ecosystem, through open neutral interconnection points and data centers,” said Renato Tradardi, CEO of Gold Data.

“Sparkle welcomes this agreement between MANTA and MDC Data Centers, with which we have been collaborating for several years along the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Mauricio Traverso, Vice President for the Americas at Sparkle. “These key gateways further enrich the MANTA digital ecosystem that, with its connection with Sparkle’s DC Panama Digital Gateway, will further enhance resilience and route diversity for carriers, OTTs, and cloud providers across the region.“

Engineered for future growth, the facilities in Cancun and Veracruz will initially power the MANTA infrastructure. Each CLH will incorporate a modular architecture, allowing for scalable expansion up to 5MW per site through 1MW modules, supporting future demand for neutral interconnection and data center services in these key regions.

“For MDC, the move from border to coast follows a deliberate path,” said Juan Salazar, CEO of MDC Data Centers. “The company built its reputation operating carrier-neutral facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border, where its sites became the interconnection points for networks crossing between the two countries. With that footprint now established, the same model – open access, neutral governance, and multi-carrier ecosystems – extends to where submarine cables come ashore. The infrastructure changes, but the operating role is the same: providing the neutral environment where networks converge“.

By combining cable landing infrastructure with neutral interconnection environments, the Cable Landing Hubs in Cancun and Veracruz will provide new entry points for international connectivity into Mexico. Submarine traffic landing at these sites will expand interconnection options for domestic and cross-border networks, strengthening the region’s digital infrastructure.

ABOUT LIBERTY NETWORKS

Liberty Networks, part of Liberty Latin America, is a leading infrastructure and enterprise connectivity provider in Latin America and the Caribbean that connects over 30 countries with close to 60,000 kilometers of submarine and terrestrial fiber optic cable systems. The company operates several of the region’s most important subsea systems, including ARCOS-1, CFX, ECFS, PCCS, and MAYA-1.2, alongside major initiatives such as MANTA, a new high-capacity pan-regional subsea system for the Caribbean and Latin America.

At Liberty Networks, we partner with enterprises, carriers, and business communities, leveraging our expansive network infrastructure, next-generation solutions portfolio, and data center network to provide a solid foundation that enables business success across the region.

To learn more about Liberty Networks, visit www.libertynetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact

Liberty Networks Media Relations

Lorena Chavarria

Dora.Chavarria@libertynet.com

ABOUT GOLD DATA

Gold Data is a multinational, award-winning technology company specializing in telecommunications infrastructure and services. The company provides direct connectivity across the Americas and the Caribbean, interconnecting more than 156 Points of Presence (PoPs) and 76 data centers across 35 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. With a visionary approach to next-generation connectivity, Gold Data leverages its strategic PoPs, diverse subsea capacity, and fully-owned network to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions for multinational corporations (MNCs), global carriers, and OTT providers. For more information, please visit: https://golddata.net/

Contact

Gold Data Media Relations

Claudia Tradardi

ClaudiaTradardi@golddata.net

ABOUT SPARKLE

Sparkle is TIM Group’s global operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top worldwide, offering a full range of infrastructure and global connectivity services – capacity, IP, SD-WAN, colocation, IoT connectivity, roaming and voice – to national and international Carriers, OTTs, ISPs, Media/Content Providers, and multinational enterprises. As a leading player in the submarine cable industry, Sparkle owns and manages a network of more than 600,000 km of fiber stretching across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia. Sparkle’s sales team has a global presence, with representatives in 32 countries.

Find out more about Sparkle following its X and LinkedIn profiles or visiting the website tisparkle.com

Media Contacts:

sparkle.communication@tisparkle.com

X: @TISparkle

ABOUT MDC DATA CENTERS

MDC Data Centers provides an ideal solution for networks seeking efficient connectivity throughout Mexico. Our approach centralizes key points of presence for Mexican and North American networks in neutral facilities across our platform, anchored by our interconnection hubs along the U.S. border and expanding into strategic locations across Mexico. This convergence creates a dense network ecosystem strengthened by our unique International Fiber Crossings infrastructure and secure, carrier-neutral environment for network interconnection. Together, these elements form our BorderConnect Platform™, designed to enable connections that empower customers and communities by bringing networks, countries, and people together.

For more information, visit mdcdatacenters.com or follow MDC Data Centers on LinkedIn and X at @mdcdatacenters.

Contact

MDC Data Centers Media Relations

Julio Hernandez

press@mdcdatacenters.com

SOURCE: MDC Data Centers

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