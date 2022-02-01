Mansa Launches First Original Series ‘Baselines’ Executive Produced by Derek Fisher

The free, culture-forward global streaming platform’s four-part limited series inspired by Derek Fisher’s life follows a tight-knit family struggling to protect its aspiring pro basketball player from the dangers of a growing family feud.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mansa, the free streaming platform for curated global Black culture, today announces the release of the second episode of Baselines, the company’s hit original series executive produced by five-time NBA champion, Derek Fisher. Baselines marks an exciting milestone for the new streaming platform, which launched in the spring and is one of the fastest-growing free streaming platforms in the country. The second installment of the four-part limited series will drop Wednesday, July 5 at 10pm EST exclusively on Mansa, which is available on Roku, Amazon FireTV, iOS, Android on the web. New episodes will continue to drop each Wednesday and also be available on the Mansa Mix FAST Channel.





“Baselines is our first Mansa Original, delivering on our promise to showcase diverse and authentic stories for the culture,” said Brielle Urserry, Head of Programming at Mansa. “The response we’ve had from both our audience and the filmmaker community has been amazing and we look forward to offering more and more outstanding stories for the Mansa community to enjoy.”

Baselines, starring Malik Yoba (NEW YORK UNDERCOVER, COOL RUNNINGS), Jarrett Ellis (ALL EYEZ ON ME), Derrick A. King (4400) and Felicia Pearson (THE WIRE), tells the story of Jamiel Chambers, a blue-chip high-school basketball recruit from Los Angeles looking to escape the desperate poverty that has suffocated inner-city America. After a doomed-from-the-start plan to capitalize on Jamiel’s rising fame ends in fatal results, rival families are pulled into a series of events that will not only affect Jamiel’s career but will set up one of the most intense family feuds LA has ever witnessed.

Furthering the company’s commitment to creating opportunities for Black talent, each episode of Baselines features a new song from an up-and-coming artist during the end credits, providing another platform for creatives to reach new heights and audiences.

Baselines is just the beginning for Mansa when it comes to original programming. Mansa is currently licensing and acquiring finished projects as well as developing shows internally that align with the streaming platform’s mission of bringing the best of black culture to global audiences.

“I’m so proud to be working with Mansa and to bring Baselines to the world,” said Derek Fisher, Executive Producer of Baselines and five-time NBA Champion. “We’ve created something that’s struck a chord with the community and I can’t wait for our fans to see how the story plays out.”

