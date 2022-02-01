Manhattan Active® Point of Sale Unveils the Next Generation of Store Associate Experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced significant enhancements to its Manhattan Active® Point of Sale (POS) application designed to meet the dynamic needs of modern store associates. The refreshed store app includes embedded clienteling capabilities to convert sales and enhance service, ultra-fast checkout, and the ability to work offline without requiring an in-store server.





Today’s digital native shopper creates both additional complexity and opportunity for the store associate. With a commitment to continuous innovation, Manhattan continues to partner with its customers to make sure store associates are well equipped to maximize their store’s potential. Part of the industry leading Manhattan Active Omni suite of unified commerce solutions, Manhattan’s new store app seamlessly blends the four critical elements of Customer, Catalog, Cart, and Fulfillment to empower store associates to maximize sales and service.

As a part of Manhattan’s cloud-native point of sale, the store app has been refreshed to handle the instability that is common of store network connectivity with elegance. With a focus on simplicity, the app monitors network connection stability and takes action in the background to insulate the associate from everything from intermittent dropped packets to full connection loss. Additionally, the app retains key data in-memory on the device to provide ultra-fast item scan and checkout flows, ensuring maximum in-store sales conversion.

“In a retail environment that places a premium on serving the customer as gracefully and efficiently as possible, having a point of sale that maximizes omnichannel selling and service while rolling with the punches of the store network is quickly becoming table stakes,” said Robby Dewling, director, Product Management at Manhattan Associates. “Manhattan Active Point of Sale’s omnichannel customer view and advanced engagement tools allow associates to personalize interactions and craft memorable shopping experiences.”

“These latest enhancements serve to underline our commitment to innovation and the people-first design process that underpins and differentiates our solutions and approach. Many of these functional and technical enhancements were designed in close collaboration with our Manhattan Active Point of Sale customer community, some of retail’s most forward-thinking omnichannel sellers,” Dewling added.

The Manhattan Active store app runs on Windows, iOS and Android and offers full app extensibility, allowing retailers to personalize the layout and experience for their brand.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

