Mango AI’s Singing Animals Tool Adds Singing Animations to Still Pet Images

Mango AI has introduced a creative singing animals tool to its users, enabling them to transform animal images into animated singing videos.

HONG KONG, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Animal enthusiasts enjoy creating interesting and impressive content with photos of their favorite animals. To enhance their creativity, Mango AI, an online platform dedicated to AI-powered video generation, has launched an innovative singing animals tool that turns animal images into dynamic videos where animals appear to sing. It improves the viewing experience with synchronized lip movements and expressive facial animations, bringing life to static pet photos easily.

The singing animals tool supports a broad range of animal photos, from adorable pets like cats, dogs, hamsters, and birds to fierce creatures like tigers and bears. Before the generation, users should provide an animal image and a music track. The tool offers an array of sample images, facilitating users to experiment with its features conveniently. Mango AI employs advanced AI models to detect key features on the animal’s face and apply singing animations. The generated videos look natural and appealing, with no need for further editing.

Mango AI allows users to customize performance settings, including singing styles, pose scales, and lip motions, before rendering the final video. It supports diverse singing styles, ranging from dramatic opera solos to upbeat children’s tunes. Users can choose the preferred intensity of the animal’s pose and lip movements, elevating the overall quality and realism of the videos. This flexibility makes the singing animals tool especially valuable for content creators looking to breathe new life into animal photos and enhance audience engagement.

Each resulting video comes with a unique link and a QR code, which means users are able to share their creations by simply sending links or QR codes to others. The singing animals tool also encourages users to share videos on social media platforms, such as Facebook, X, and TikTok, allowing a wider audience to appreciate their creative work.

“Our singing animals tool serves as more than an entertainment feature. It caters to all types of content creators who want to interact with their audience in a brand-new way. For instance, marketers in the pet industry may utilize it to create promotional content to leave a lasting impression on potential customers, while teachers can develop educational materials to engage students. We look forward to seeing more and more users unlock their creativity with this tool,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an inventive animation software provider that facilitates crafting animated videos and GIFs. Our team is fueled by a boundless enthusiasm for creating engaging and lively content. With an extensive collection of free media and prebuilt templates, Mango Animate offers a wealth of tools and resources to produce captivating animated videos for any purpose. Our software is designed to make video creation accessible to all, regardless of skill level or experience.

