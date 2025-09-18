Malevolence keeps its edge with a decade of ROKIT-powered recording

SEPTEMBER 18, 2025 ― With early starts in a spare bedroom with a DIY vocal booth, Malevolence’s recording space has grown into a fully outfitted creative space in a 1,000-square-foot former warehouse. Today, this professional studio allows the band to handle pre-production and jam sessions as they prepare for tours and upcoming albums.

“We started out recording our demos in my spare room; that’s where it all began,” recalls guitarist and vocalist Konan Hall. “Now, our professional studio houses a full live room downstairs and a custom-built vocal booth that gives us a professional space tailored to our creative process. It’s a far cry from those early days when all our demos were made in my house on a basic setup.”

While the creative space may have evolved over time, one thing that has remained consistent is Hall’s use of his tried and trusted KRK ROKIT 8 G2 Studio Monitors. Through cramped bedroom sessions, band debates, and long nights of pre-production, the band’s yellow-coned monitors have been a constant.

“I’ve had them nearly 10 years now, bought them secondhand off some kid,” Hall says. “They’re my personal speakers, but have been in our studio forever. They’ve been hammered with more heavy metal than most speakers should ever be put through, and they’re still fantastic. They’re really true-sounding; flat response, no extra coloration. I also like the little trims that are on the back for adding a little bit of high frequency or taking a little away. It’s also got good volume controls on the back, which is really nice.”

Even now, with a professional space and international recognition, Hall hasn’t felt the urge to replace the monitors. “Every time I think about upgrading, I ask myself, ‘Why?’” he continues. “Sure, I’d love to have a sub or maybe a set we could take on tour, but these old ROKITs; they’ve earned their place. When we track something here and later play it in a million-pound studio, it translates. That’s exactly what you want—no surprises.”

The results of the band’s time with the ROKITs can be heard on their newest album, “Where Only The Truth Is Spoken,” which was released June 20. “This album is the truest representation yet of who we are,” adds Hall. “We’re proud of every record we’ve made, but this one… it feels like a massive step up. The production is polished, but it hasn’t lost the raw edge that makes Malevolence, well, Malevolence.”

Of course, Hall says, credit also goes to their producer, Josh Wilbur, whose resume stretches from hardcore acts like Malevolence to pop megastars like Pink. “He flew over from the U.S. and worked with us right here, which was really important,” Hall continues. “Being in our space, surrounded by our own environment, kept us sounding like us. Josh didn’t come in and try to rewrite what Malevolence should sound like; he just helped elevate it.”

That authenticity is built on years of brotherhood. Bassist Charlie Thorpe and Drummer Wilkie Robinson started the band when they were just 11 years old. Hall and fellow guitarist Josh Baines joined in 2009. The lineup was locked in place in 2010, when vocalist Alex Taylor rounded out the team. From Sheffield gigs to European tours, that subsequently stretched across Asia and Australia, the group has steadily carved out its place on the global metal stage. “We’ve pretty much been everywhere now, except South America,” Hall laments. “That’s still on the bucket list.”