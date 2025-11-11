Major Landholding Increase at Excelsior Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

Multiple prospects identified within newly staked ground including significant historical gold, tungsten, antimony and copper workings.

Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNRF) (“Athena” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update from its Excelsior Springs Project in Nevada. Mammoth Minerals Limited (ASX: M79) (formerly Firetail Resources Limited) has been aggressively exploring and expanding the Excelsior Springs Project, per its option agreement to earn an 80% interest in the project over five years, providing Athena a free-carry to Definitive Feasibility Study thereafter (refer to press releases dated June 2, 2025, August 22, October 7, and November 10, 2025). Recently, Mammoth reported that it had increased its strategic landholding at the Excelsior Springs Project area by 340%, for a total area covering 83.6 km2, which additional landholding was secured via direct staking (refer to Mammoth Minerals press release dated November 11, 2025). Portions of this newly staked ground fall within the project’s 5 km Area of Interest (“AOI”) buffer around the existing Excelsior claims (Figure 1), automatically incorporating them into the joint venture (“JV”) upon Mammoth’s earn-in, allowing Athena to benefit in these areas without immediate costs via the 20% carried interest plus a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty over these areas. As of today, Athena remains a significant (>5%) shareholder of Mammoth Minerals Limited.

Highlights

US Geological Survey MRDS database notes multiple mineralized occurrences within the newly staked tenure, including gold, tungsten, antimony, copper, silver and iron: Old Buster Mine: past gold-tungsten-silver producer Kentucky Mine: past gold-silver producer Lidia Queen Mine: past gold-silver-lead producer Mattmueller Mine: antimony occurrence Palmetto Mine: past Ag producer Nevada Prospect: gold occurrence California Prospect: gold occurrence Paymaster Prospect: gold-silver-copper occurrence Helpmeet Claim: copper-barite occurrence Reliance Prospect: copper occurrence Aja Iron: iron occurrence

Extensive ground disturbances including shafts, pits and costeans mapped from LiDAR imagery with numerous occurrences located outside of those identified from the MRDS database.

Prospecting activities have commenced across additional tenure including mapping and rock chip sampling, with priority target areas being MRDS occurrences and large groupings of ground disturbances with no open file coverage of the target description.

High-resolution magnetics completed across the entire Project area – results awaited : Geological interpretation based on available coverages has commenced utilizing a holistic mineral systems interpretation approach – potential causative intrusion system delineated, with mineralized occurrences preferentially located on the margin of an interpreted Caldera.



Figure 1: Additional Landholding and Prospect Areas – Excelsior Springs Project (source: Mammoth Minerals Limited)

The expanded landholding contains multiple mineral occurrences warranting further investigation and ground disturbances identified by LiDAR which are actively undergoing field-based evaluation.

Mineral occurrences have been identified using the MRDS database (Mineral Resources Data System) operated by the US Geological Survey. These records describe metallic and industrial commodity deposits, mines, prospects and occurrences in the United States.

A Heli-supported magnetics and radiometric survey have also been completed across the wider mineral claim area, along with high-resolution LiDAR and photogrammetry. The results of the magnetics survey are pending and expected in the coming weeks.

QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Kuzmich, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Athena Gold Corporation, and the Qualified Person for exploration at the Excelsior Springs Project, as defined by NI 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”. Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this press release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this press release are accurate. Information contained in this press release was taken from Mammoth Minerals Limited’s recent press release dated November 11, 2025.

