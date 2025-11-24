Main Line Psychiatric Practice Expands Comprehensive Mental Health Care for Autism and ADHD

Psychiatric Associates of Pennsylvania Addresses Critical Gap in Neurodevelopmental Mental Health Services

Psychiatric Associates of Pennsylvania announces expanded services addressing the psychiatric and mental health needs of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The practice responds to a pressing shortage of specialized psychiatric care for neurodevelopmental conditions, offering comprehensive medication management and therapeutic support that complements behavioral and developmental interventions.

According to the latest CDC data, autism now affects 1 in 31 children-a rate that has increased more than 300% since 2000. ADHD impacts approximately 7.6% of children, with roughly 50% of autistic individuals also exhibiting ADHD symptoms. Yet access to psychiatric care remains severely limited, with median wait times for psychiatric appointments reaching 67 days nationwide, and many providers not accepting new patients at all.

“Families tell us they can find behavioral therapy for autism or ADHD, but when their child or teen is struggling with overwhelming anxiety, depression, or has medication-resistant attention challenges, they hit a wall,” said Dr. Frederick Stoddard, co-founder and CEO of Psychiatric Associates of Pennsylvania. “We’re filling a critical gap that many families don’t realize exists until they desperately need it. Neurodevelopmental conditions require more than behavior management-they require comprehensive psychiatric care that addresses the whole person.”

The Mental Health Dimension Often Overlooked

Research shows that approximately 70% of autistic individuals experience at least one co-occurring psychiatric condition, including anxiety disorders, depression, obsessive-compulsive symptoms, and sleep disturbances. Among autistic adults without intellectual disability, 27% have co-occurring ADHD-a rate 10 times higher than the general population. These conditions significantly impact quality of life and often interfere with other interventions.

“A child too anxious to leave the house can’t benefit from social skills groups,” Dr. Stoddard explained. “An adolescent whose depression saps motivation struggles to engage in therapy. These psychiatric components aren’t optional add-ons-they’re essential foundations that allow other treatments to work.”

Psychiatric Associates of Pennsylvania’s expanded services address these overlooked dimensions through:

Specialized Medication Management: Autistic and ADHD individuals often respond differently to psychiatric medications than neurotypical individuals. The practice’s clinicians bring expertise in pharmacological approaches tailored to neurodevelopmental conditions, carefully balancing therapeutic benefits with side effect profiles.

Co-Occurring Condition Treatment: Comprehensive care for anxiety, depression, OCD, sleep disturbances, and other mental health challenges that frequently accompany autism and ADHD.

Family-Centered Support: Therapeutic guidance for families navigating the stress, grief, and daily challenges that accompany neurodevelopmental conditions.

Collaborative Care Model: Integration with existing behavioral therapies, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and educational services to create coordinated treatment plans.

Differentiating Psychiatric Care from Behavioral Services

While Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, and occupational therapy address developmental and behavioral aspects of autism and ADHD, psychiatric care focuses on the mental health layer that significantly impacts functioning and quality of life.

“We’re not replacing behavioral interventions-we’re providing the psychiatric expertise that makes those interventions more effective,” said Dr. Stoddard. “When anxiety is managed, when depression lifts, when attention challenges are addressed medically, children and adults can actually engage with and benefit from their other therapies.”

Recent research demonstrates that adults with autism and co-occurring ADHD who receive appropriate ADHD medication show significantly lower rates of substance use, cardiovascular conditions, and injury compared to those without medication management. However, fewer than 50% of adults with ADHD receive any ADHD medication prescription, highlighting a critical treatment gap.

Addressing a Workforce Crisis

The shortage of child and adolescent psychiatrists – particularly those with neurodevelopmental expertise-has created a crisis in access to care. Many families report wait times of six months or longer for initial psychiatric evaluation, with some providers closing their practices to new patients entirely.

Psychiatric Associates of Pennsylvania offers in-office and telehealth appointments, with many clinicians available for evening hours upon request. The practice typically schedules new patient consultations within days, not months.

“Every week that a child or adult waits for psychiatric care is another week of suffering, missed opportunities, and diminished quality of life,” Dr. Stoddard noted. “We built this practice on the principle that high-quality mental health care should be accessible when people need it, not when a waiting list finally clears.”

About Psychiatric Associates of Pennsylvania

Founded by Drs. Elena del Busto and Frederick Stoddard, Psychiatric Associates of Pennsylvania provides comprehensive mental health care to the greater Philadelphia area. The practice’s 13 dedicated clinicians specialize in treatment-resistant cases and neurodevelopmental conditions, offering personalized, evidence-based care in a safe and supportive environment. Services include psychiatric evaluation, medication management, psychotherapy, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

The practice serves patients across the Main Line and greater Philadelphia region, with convenient access from Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Philadelphia counties. Telepsychiatry options extend care throughout Pennsylvania.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.psychassociatespa.com or call 215-565-1005.

Statistics and Resources:

Autism Prevalence: 1 in 31 children (3.2%) identified with ASD (CDC, 2025)

ADHD Prevalence: 7.6% of children; 40-50% of autistic children show ADHD symptoms

Co-Occurring Conditions: ~70% of autistic individuals experience at least one psychiatric condition

Wait Times: Median 67 days for psychiatric appointments nationwide; many providers not accepting new patients

Adult ADHD in Autism: 27% of autistic adults without intellectual disability have co-occurring ADHD (10x general population rate)

