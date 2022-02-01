Mahmee Launches an All-inclusive Care Membership and Announces New Additions to Company Leadership During Black Maternal Health Week

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mahmee, a healthcare technology company offering wraparound support during pregnancy and postpartum, has expanded its efforts to improve maternal health equity and fight maternal mortality and morbidity. The organization today announced both the launch of a membership experience for expecting and new parents, and the installment of additional leadership across the company, moving it closer to its mission of making the United States the best place in the world to give birth. Currently, the U.S. is the most dangerous country in the developed world to give birth, with Black and Indigenous women dying at three to five times the rate of white women on average.





Mahmee’s newest offering, the Mahmee Membership, is an all-inclusive care experience available at a transparent monthly price to expecting and new parents, health systems, and payors. The Mahmee Membership gives each patient their own team of nurses, lactation consultants, doulas, mental health coaches, nutritionists, and care coordinators — available seven days a week, virtually and in-person through Mahmee clinics. Enterprise organizations can purchase memberships at value-based pricing for the entire episode of care, from pregnancy through baby’s first birthday, making the Mahmee Membership the easiest and most cost-effective way to offer comprehensive support to a population of patients or members on a health plan.

For years, Mahmee has been working to address this pressing health crisis through a combination of technology, healthcare services, and local partnerships with community-based nonprofits. The company’s outcomes demonstrate this years-long effort.

Black and Indigenous birthing individuals are represented in Mahmee’s population at three times the rate of the U.S. birth census, and yet Mahmee’s birth outcomes are much better than the national average:

Preterm Births: Patients who identify as Black had a preterm birth rate of 6% compared to a national rate of 14%. Across Mahmee’s population, the preterm birth rate was 4% compared to a national rate of 10%.

C-Sections: Patients who identify as Black had a C-Section rate of 24% compared to a national rate of 36%. Across Mahmee’s population, the overall c-section rate is 23% compared to a national rate of 32%.



Data for preterm births and C-sections represents Q1 2023. Mahmee Members were enrolled for at least 30 days prior to birth to be included in the data set.

The launch of the Mahmee Membership as a value-based enterprise program makes it possible for organizations of all sizes to achieve these types of outcomes in their own populations.

Mahmee has made strategic hires with unique experience to take the brand to new heights. Dr. Amanda Williams, MD, MPH, FACOG, joined as the company’s inaugural Medical Director. Dr. Williams also acts as the Clinical Innovation Advisor to the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative and serves as an adjunct faculty member at Stanford University School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Prior to joining Mahmee, Dr. Williams oversaw the maternity continuum for the Chiefs of OBGYNs across Kaiser Permanente’s fifteen medical centers in Northern California.

“The need for comprehensive support is urgent,” Dr. Williams said. “We must listen to mothers and birthing people and provide them with compassionate care that sees them fully at every step of their journey.”

Mahmee also recently added Christie Pitts to the team as the Vice President of Operations. Pitts joins the company from Backstage Capital, where she was a General Partner for 6 years and previously represented the fund on Mahmee’s board. Backstage Capital was an initial investor in Mahmee and led its Seed round in 2019. Christie is also an activist, and her passions align with her new role at Mahmee. She co-founded the VCs for Repro initiative, focused on the intersection of the economy and reproductive justice, and hosts the Moms at Work liveshow to build community, raise awareness, and advocate for better experiences for working moms.

“Mahmee is changing lives,” said Pitts. “I’ve been fortunate to know the company for some time, and am excited to expand my contribution to our mission of making the United States the best place in the world to give birth.”

Along with expanding its leadership team, Mahmee has also installed three new members to its diverse board of directors.

Caretha Coleman is a distinguished technology executive and advocate for women and minorities in business. Coleman’s background includes serving as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Software Publishing Corporation and as former Chairman of the Board for Dignity Health (now CommonSpirit). Coleman joins Mahmee as its first independent director. “I’m thrilled to join the board of such an impactful organization,” said Coleman. “Mahmee is transforming the maternal healthcare landscape to ensure that safe, healthy and joyous birth experiences are in reach, especially for historically marginalized communities.”

Rachel Springate is the co-founder and founding general partner of Muse Capital, an early stage venture fund investing in North American Consumer Tech with a focus on underserved markets. Springate is a business development expert who specializes in creating and executing opportunities between the start-up, venture and entertainment space. Muse Capital invests in products, services and solutions to meet the needs of tomorrow’s increasingly diverse society. Muse Capital has been an investor in Mahmee since 2019. “Our current maternal health care system isn’t working, especially for Black and Indigenous people,” said Springate. “Mahmee is exactly the solution we need to improve maternal healthcare and address inequity.”

Marlon Nichols is the co-founder and managing general partner at MaC Venture Capital, a seed-stage venture capital firm that invests in visionary founders building the future that the world wants to see. Nichols has an extensive background in technology, private equity, media and entertainment. His unique eye for global and cultural trends, along with shifts in consumer behavior, has helped him uplift and accelerate entrepreneurs and companies that are on the verge of their breakthrough moment. Nichols began investing in Mahmee in 2018 via his former fund Cross Culture Ventures. “Mahmee is eliminating disparities in maternal care and is revolutionizing health care, for both the infant and parent, with its patient-centric and data-driven platform,” Nichols said. “I am proud to continue to work with this excellent team and to formally join the board of directors who are so committed to uplifting minority mothers and birthing people.”

Mahmee makes this announcement during Black Maternal Health Week as a Movement-level sponsor of this national awareness campaign. Founded and led by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, the campaign builds awareness, activism, and community-building​ to amplify ​the voices, perspectives and lived experiences of Black Mamas and birthing people.

“The latest studies on U.S. maternal and infant health outcomes continue to remind us of who is most deeply affected by the persistent cracks in our health system,” said Mahmee co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Hanna, JD, MBA. “We remain steadfast in our belief that centering the experiences of Black and Indigenous people paves the way to improving the experience of maternity care for all. Launching the Mahmee Membership and expanding our corporate leadership are significant advancements that will go a long way to making our vision for better maternal healthcare a reality.”

About Mahmee:

Mahmee is a maternal healthcare company dedicated to improving birth outcomes in historically marginalized communities and empowering all families with wraparound support during the pregnancy and postpartum period. The Mahmee Membership is an all-inclusive care experience available at a transparent monthly price to expecting and new parents, health systems, and payors. The Mahmee Membership gives each patient their own team of nurses, lactation consultants, doulas, mental health coaches, nutritionists, and care coordinators — available seven days a week, virtually and in-person through Mahmee clinics. Mahmee has a specific health equity focus on Black & Indigenous mothers who are most at risk in their maternity experiences, and has built its hybrid care model to uniquely support them. Mahmee is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Muse Capital, Backstage Capital, MaC Venture Capital, Episcopal Health Foundation of Texas, Serena Williams, Mark Cuban, and others. Visit mahmee.com to learn more.

Contacts

Mahmee



Renee Gross, Communications Manager



[email protected]