Mahmee Hires Dr. Amanda Williams, Leader in Maternal Health Equity, as Medical Director

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalhealth–Mahmee, a maternal healthcare company dedicated to improving health equity and empowering all families with wraparound care during the pregnancy and postpartum journey, today announced that it has hired Dr. Amanda P. Williams, MD, MPH, FACOG, as its inaugural Medical Director. Dr. Williams is a proven leader in maternal health care, with deep experience in redesigning healthcare delivery to close racial disparities.





Dr. Williams acts as the Clinical Innovation Advisor to the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative and serves as an adjunct faculty member at Stanford University School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Prior to joining Mahmee, Dr. Williams served as the Director of Maternity Services at Kaiser Permanente East Bay, where she implemented myriad quality improvement projects and maintained a high standard of clinical care. Additionally, she oversaw the maternity continuum for the Chiefs of OBGYN across Kaiser’s 15 medical centers in Northern California, forging a new approach to prenatal and postpartum care that integrated virtual visits and created tools to address practitioners’ implicit biases.

A sought-after visionary on maternal healthcare, Dr. Williams has dedicated her work to improving care delivery. She has served on several state and national committees, such as the California Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review committee and the National Quality Forum Maternal Morbidity and Mortality work group.

Dr. Williams will lead Mahmee’s clinical programming to better support mothers and birthing people, while fostering institutional partnerships with academic medical centers, health systems, and payors. Dr. Williams’ first external presentation representing Mahmee will be during the “Future of the Maternal Care Summit” in San Francisco, which is taking place from January 25-26. She will speak on reimagining virtual care to facilitate community connection and combat maternal health disparities.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to lead one of the most ambitious programs in the maternal healthcare ecosystem,” said Dr. Williams. “The need for comprehensive support is urgent. We must listen to mothers and birthing people and provide them with compassionate care that sees them fully at every step of their journey.”

“I can think of no better person to lead our clinical team,” said Mahmee’s Co-founder and CEO, Melissa Hanna. “Dr. Williams is a superb physician and fearless innovator. Most importantly, she is an unwavering advocate for patients. I am thrilled to have her working alongside our founding team to bring our commitment to mothers and babies to the next level.”

Dr. Williams is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, where she majored in American Medical History and Biochemistry. She completed her medical degree at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA, where she also received a master’s degree in public health, focusing on health policy and management. She completed her graduate medical training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at The University of California, San Francisco.

ABOUT MAHMEE

Mahmee is a maternal healthcare company dedicated to improving birth outcomes in historically marginalized communities and empowering all families with wraparound support during the pregnancy and postpartum period. Mahmee offers an all-inclusive, unlimited care subscription for mothers and birthing people, and outcomes-based programs to health systems and payors to better meet the needs of specific populations. The Mahmee Membership, Mahmee’s subscription offering, gives patients access to their own care team of nurses, lactation consultants, doulas, mental health coaches, nutritionists, and care coordinators — there for patients seven days a week, at home, virtually, and in Mahmee clinics. Mahmee has a specific health equity focus on Black & Indigenous mothers who are most at risk in their maternity experiences, and has built its hybrid care model to uniquely support them. Mahmee is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Muse Capital, Backstage Capital, MaC Venture Capital, Episcopal Health Foundation of Texas, Serena Williams, Mark Cuban, and others. Visit mahmee.com to learn more.

