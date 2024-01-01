Magic Leap and Pegatron Enter Agreement for Production of AR Glasses Components

Agreement brings together Magic Leap’s waveguide expertise and Pegatron’s advanced manufacturing capabilities





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–Magic Leap today announced it has signed an agreement with Pegatron, a leading global electronics manufacturer, to collaborate on the production of augmented reality (AR) glasses components. Under the agreement, Pegatron will leverage its high-volume manufacturing capabilities to support the scaled production of Magic Leap’s AR components, including its industry-leading waveguides.

The collaboration bridges Magic Leap’s advanced optical innovation with Pegatron’s manufacturing readiness. Magic Leap’s waveguides are designed to deliver high visual performance in wearable form factors, supporting high resolution and brightness within lightweight AR glasses designs. Pegatron’s experience producing complex, high-precision components at scale provides a strong foundation for translating these designs into manufacturable systems.

“This agreement reflects a shared focus on meeting demand for advanced AR components,” said Jade Meskill, SVP of Product and Partner Development at Magic Leap. “By combining our optical and systems expertise with Pegatron’s manufacturing depth, we’re creating a clear path to bring AR components to market at scale.”

Magic Leap has spent more than a decade developing waveguide technology and optical components purpose-built for AR wearables, with a focus on manufacturability and performance. Its approach integrates optical design, materials science, and process engineering to address the industry challenges of miniaturization, power efficiency, and visual quality—critical requirements for next-generation AR glasses.

Beyond waveguides, Magic Leap’s component portfolio includes optics technologies and display systems expertise designed to work together as part of a complete AR system. This agreement with Pegatron creates opportunities to align these technologies with production processes that meet the reliability, yield, and volume requirements of commercial devices.

“This collaboration reflects the growing maturity of the AR ecosystem,” said Jason Cheng, Vice Chairman at Pegatron. “By combining Magic Leap’s component-level expertise with Pegatron’s manufacturing infrastructure, we can support more efficient pathways from development to production.”

