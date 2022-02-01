MADE to be HEARD, JBL FEST, Takes Over New York City to Celebrate the Launch of the Number One PartyBox Speakers

Lighting Up the Night with the Empire State Building Shining in JBL Orange, Madison Beer, Two Friends, Flau’jae Johnson and Special Guests Join JBL for an Unforgettable Weekend

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the beat of New York City setting the scene, global audio leader, JBL takes center stage with immersive and out-of-the-box experiences for the highly anticipated return of JBL FEST. From May 17 to 19, anticipation builds as surprise reveals and thrilling events await. Set to introduce the latest evolution of the iconic JBL PartyBox series, where sound, light and ambiance seamlessly intertwine, JBL FEST is bringing the heat to the heart of the city, fusing music, entertainment and innovation at the crossroads of culture and audio.









From the top of one of the highest buildings to the heart of NYC, JBL is taking over and kicking off JBL FEST with an iconic display, lighting up the Empire State Building and casting the New York City skyline in vibrant JBL orange as they pay homage to their charity partner, The NAMM Foundation. Attendees are invited to a special welcome party, featuring an electrifying performance by JBL ambassadors, Two Friends, alongside appearances by Chrissy Teigen and more.

The excitement continues at the JBL SoHo store, where three days of thrilling events await, including a powerhouse performance by Flau’jae Johnson. Madison Beer returns to her home state for her sold out Radio City Music Hall show on the US leg of ‘The Spinnin Tour.’ Following her performance, the Grammy nominated recording artist will host an exclusive event, offering fans an intimate experience.

“JBL Fest embodies all that JBL has to offer from groundbreaking technology and unparalleled experiences to partnerships with talents like Madison Beer and Two Friends,” said Daniel Lee, chief marketing officer for HARMAN. “JBL sits at the intersection of audio and culture, and there is no better place to celebrate than New York City, especially with the launch of the new JBL PartyBox series, marking a new milestone in our commitment to innovation.”

In an exciting announcement, JBL welcomes the dynamic DJ duo Two Friends as the newest additions to its roster of brand ambassadors. Renowned for their electrifying performances and innovative approach to music, Two Friends epitomize the spirit of JBL’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled sound experiences. As ambassadors, they will bring their unique energy and passion for music to JBL FEST, joining the brand to create a memorable weekend.

“We’re pumped to kick-off JBL Fest this year,” said the popular DJ duo, Two Friends. “One of the most important things to a good DJ set, besides having great mixes, is having the best sound and with JBL we totally get that!”

JBL will take immersive experiences to another level with Basketblox, a dynamic game within the new Roblox world, JBL Land. Created to celebrate the uniqueness of JBL Fest’s host city, Basketblox will take fans to basketball courts high in the big apple sky. Showcasing the power of sound in a land of musical freedom, the experience will feature the iconic JBL bus, the ultimate block party and a visually stunning and vibrant world of sound, creativity and digital self-expression.

The three-day brand experience celebrates the launch of the newest additions to JBL’s fan-favorite PartyBox series–JBL PartyBox Club 120, JBL PartyBox Stage 320, and JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic. These MADE to be HEARD state-of-the-art party speakers will take center stage at JBL Fest with a special pop-up event at the JBL SoHo store where fans will experience the seamless blending of innovative design with thrilling sounds and immersive lighting effects.

The JBL PartyBox Pop-Up will open May 17-18 from 11AM to 7PM and May 19 from 2PM to 7PM at JBL SoHo Store. For more information visit JBLFest.com, and follow @JBLAudio on Facebook, Instagram, X. Stay tuned for more updates and enter for a chance to win a JBL PartyBox and NYC VIP experience, jbl.com/partyboxlive2024. Shop the latest JBL PartyBox series now on jbl.com/party-speakers/.

ABOUT JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life’s most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

