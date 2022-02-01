MacStadium Debuts Orka® Workspace, the Industry’s First Enterprise-grade Remote Desktop Service for Mac

Attendees of this year’s Jamf Nation User Conference — the largest gathering of Apple enthusiasts in the world — may visit the MacStadium team at booth No. 2 for an Orka Workspace demo; and attend online and in-person presentations

Orka Workspace is a revolution in end-user desktop delivery for Mac; it is the only virtual desktop cloud solution available, and is based on industry-leading Mac virtualization technology

Orka Workspace advantages include enabling secure, remote access to a Mac desktop anytime, anywhere, from any device

MacStadium, the industry-leading Mac private cloud and software-as-a-service provider enabling all macOS workloads, today announced the debut of Orka Workspace to enable high-performance, secure desktop access to cloud-hosted macOS environments — anytime, anywhere and by any device. The unveiling occurs during the 2022 Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) occurring from Sept. 27 through Sept. 29 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel.

Companies need to find secure and flexible ways for their employees to access secure work computing environments from anywhere, especially now that 58 percent of American workers work remotely at least one day a week. Orka Workspace represents a revolution in secure desktop virtualization. Until now, no such option existed in the Mac ecosystem.

“We are excited to reveal the full advantages of MacStadium’s Orka Workspace platform at JNUC 2022 — the largest gathering of Apple enthusiasts in the world,” said Chris Chapman, MacStadium’s senior vice president and chief technology officer. “Orka Workspace’s introduction is nothing short of a paradigm shift for professionals who work in Mac environments, giving organizations the ability to easily and securely manage user workspaces wherever they may be, and on any device.”

Orka Workspace is designed to connect and manage your macOS computing environment. It uniquely solves Mac virtualization complexities and IT teams’ Mac-virtual secure desktop needs. It leverages MacStadium’s Orka Platform to provide unmatched macOS virtual-machine provisioning and scalability.

For more than a decade, MacStadium has supplied reliable private clouds and dedicated resources for macOS workloads, combining patented technology, proprietary configurations and unparalleled expertise in Apple infrastructure. MacStadium has the capability to meet the needs of all customers — from individual developers to Fortune 100 companies. DevOps engineers, SaaS professionals, iOS developers, mobile-testing teams and enterprise users rely on MacStadium for its guaranteed uptime with expert support and data centers located worldwide.

MacStadium to Present and Demo Orka Workspace at JNUC 2022

JNUC has hosted Apple administrators for more than 10 years. Attendees may look forward to expert product insights, demos, deep-dive education sessions, community camaraderie and presentations. Apple IT professionals, users and InfoSec leaders, in particular, will have the chance to learn new, improved ways to manage and secure Apple devices, simplifying workflows and augmenting worker productivity.

Who: MacStadium Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Chris Chapman and Head of Orka Workspace Ravi Kumar

What: “How to Effectively Deliver Mac Workspaces On Demand, Anywhere”

Where: JNUC 2022 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel

When: In-person from 2:30 p.m. PT to 3:15 p.m. PT on Sept. 28 in Sapphire DH on the 200 level. MacStadium will also offer the presentation virtually from 1:45 p.m. PT to 2:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. To register for the webinar, please visit: https://reg.jamf.com/flow/jamf/jnuc2022/home22/page/sessioncatalog/session/1657319039575001Cnkq. Webinar details will be made available five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

Visit MacStadium at JNUC 2022 at booth No. 2 for a live demo of Orka Workspace.

For more information on JNUC 2022, please visit https://reg.jamf.com/flow/jamf/jnuc2022/home22/page/attendeeportal.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a private cloud and software-as-a-service leader delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with growing operations in Las Vegas, Silicon Valley and Dublin, Ireland. Additional operations are scheduled to come online in Mumbai, India in early 2023. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.

