MackeyRMS Named Best Workflow Management System for Fundamental Investment Research Teams

Recognition follows year of record growth in which the MackeyRMS platform helped front-office investment teams make a seamless switch to working from home in 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MackeyRMS, a provider of SaaS-based research management software engineered to optimize the way fundamental analysts and portfolio managers generate, share, collaborate, and act on proprietary investment research, today announced HFM Global has named the company Best Workflow Management System for fundamental investment research teams.

This recognition follows a year of record growth for MackeyRMS driven by surging buy-side demand for work-from-anywhere applications that support front-office investment team workflows.

“We are delighted that HFM Global has recognized the value the MackeyRMS platform delivers to the world’s leading buy-side investment teams,” said Will Keuper, vice president, head of product at MackeyRMS. “More than just a repository for research content, we’ve engineered a dynamic and collaborative, cloud-based research management platform that captures critical investment research content and workflows from idea to implementation and ongoing maintenance.”

The role the MackeyRMS team and research management platform played in facilitating a seamless transition to work-from-home at the beginning of the pandemic, and the essential contribution of the platform in ensuring investment teams remained productive and collaborative throughout the year was credited for the award recognition.

Three key metrics underscore how MackeyRMS users flocked to the platform in 2020:

+300% spike in the use of collaboration toolkit features, such as in-app commenting, notification engine, and automated email-threading, among others.

in the use of collaboration toolkit features, such as in-app commenting, notification engine, and automated email-threading, among others. +50% increase in the MackeyRMS iOS and Android mobile app suite usage.

in the MackeyRMS iOS and Android mobile app suite usage. +30% jump in research content being authored directly in the platform (via Mackey’s bowser-based login or the MackeyRMS native mobile app suite) versus being sent from another application.

“The pandemic has proven to be the ultimate stress-test for all systems and processes across the buy-side front office, and research management is no exception,” added Keuper. “Prior to last year, we were seeing a surge in demand from asset managers looking to implement cloud-based, integrated, SaaS-delivered, work-from-anywhere research management solutions. The pandemic certainly accelerated that push, and we are honored to be in a position to meet those client needs.”

To learn what other factors and considerations drove asset managers to invest in improving their internal research management process in 2020 download MackeyRMS’ 2020 Investor Survey: Modernizing Research Management.

MackeyRMS is a SaaS-based research management platform engineered to optimize the way analysts and portfolio managers generate, share, collaborate and act on investment research conducted for actively managed portfolios. Relied upon as a single system of record for research supporting the investment process, Mackey is used by many of the world’s leading investment managers to organize key investment workflows, engender trust from investors, and streamline regulatory and compliance oversight. Mackey is used by institutional asset managers and asset owners across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. For more information, please visit: www.mackeyrms.com.

