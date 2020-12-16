MACE Virtual Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with Looking Glass Factory

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — MACE Virtual Labs, a top provider of turnkey VR solutions, recently partnered with Looking Glass Factory, a hardware manufacturer at the forefront of hologram and light field technology. This partnership could greatly increase the prevalence of holographic monitors and personal displays within the industries MACE serves, which include enterprise training, government, and healthcare. Looking Glass Factory offers an unprecedented headset-free holographic display, which MACE can unite with virtual reality products from their other partner brands.

“Looking Glass Factory is the leading company for this technology, as far as I’m concerned. Their technology is very complimentary to a lot of the other products that we provide,” says Edgar Acosta, Managing Partner at MACE. Looking Glass Factory monitors are functionally similar to an external computer monitor, but produce a light field that allows users to see objects on screen in autostereoscopic 3D. “When we combine these products, it’s going to be a very, very unique offering. This is the quality we strive to bring to our customers at MACE,” Acosta adds.

Looking Glass Factory’s recent Kickstarter campaign outfunded the original Oculus project by over $300,000 in the same period of time. Where Oculus managed to raise $669,000 in its first 24 hours, Looking Glass Factory brought in $1.2 million. This speaks to the mass appeal and fervor their technology elicits among VR enthusiasts. While a majority of brands in the VR space focus on delivering immersive, single-user experiences by way of a headset, Looking Glass Factory focuses instead on multiviewer, headset-free experiences. This reduces friction to experiencing content, allowing multiple users to do so at one time.

MACE Virtual Labs will help a new audience discover how and when this exciting holographic technology can be applied in their industry. As expert curators of virtual reality technology, they match enterprises with the hardware and software they need to achieve complex training, marketing and entertainment initiatives. “Their ability to provide [virtual reality product] packages exceeds our own capabilities,” Kitchell says. Their partnership will introduce Looking Glass Factory to MACE’s existing portfolio of clients, and provide alternative avenues of purchase for the hardware manufacturer.

To find out how MACE’s curated virtual reality solutions can be applied in your industry, visit https://www.macevl.com/.

Visit https://lookingglassfactory.com/ to learn more about Looking Glass Factory holographic displays.

