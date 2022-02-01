M.A.D Solutions Pens Exclusive Dolby Atmos Mixing Deal With AlexProMix

Africa-based Music Distributor and Publisher Aims to Elevate its Customers Productions with Immersive Audio Options for Leading Music Streaming Platforms

LOS ANGELES, JANUARY 24, 2023 ― As a specialist in immersive mixes, AlexProMix is one of the industry’s go-to brands for Dolby Atmos Music. Led by professional Music Producer and Mixing Engineer, Alex Solano, the company has gone all-in on the rise of immersive audio in the music industry. With top music streaming platforms recently adding Dolby Atmos to their user libraries, leaders at Africa-based music distributor and publisher, M.A.D Solutions, knew they would have to make the jump as well. This resulted in a deal between AlexProMix and M.A.D Solutions that established Solano as the company’s exclusive Dolby Atmos mixer.

As a leading music distribution, publishing, digital marketing and label service provider, M.A.D Solutions looks for ways to help its clients stay ahead of the latest music production curves. To ensure its artists get the best exposure possible, M.A.D Solutions will call on AlexProMix to create Dolby Atmos mixes for all artist tracks, from new releases to back catalogs.

Already a certified mixer with Universal Music Group and Warner Music group, AlexProMix has quickly become the go-to Atmos mixing company for various record labels, including Atlantic Records, Photo Finish, CINQ Music and EMPIRE.

In signing this exclusive deal, M.A.D Solutions has secured a long-term relationship with an already acculturated partner in its catalog. The adoption rate for Dolby Atmos is growing at an impressive speed among the world’s leading music platforms. This partnership will further ensure that M.A.D Solutions’ clients stay ahead of the curve and build their presence in Dolby Atmos.

According to Solano, this deal will prove to be an incredible advantage to M.A.D Solutions and its clients. “Dolby Atmos is well on its way to becoming the music industry standard,” he says. “As a result, the format needs to be added to artists’ development strategies. Having Dolby Atmos helps them get more exposure and makes more of an impact on music streaming platforms, which can help artists on the rise. It not only enables them to compete on these very platforms, but also ensures they provide their listeners with the best-quality sound available. There is momentum in spatial audio, and no music company or artist should miss it.”

With offices in South Africa, Nigeria, America and Canada, M.A.D Solutions works with artists such as Reekado Banks, P-Square and Simi―most notably overseeing the work of many African artists in their push to global popularity. Additionally, with some analysts forecasting that Africa will be the top region for emerging artists, M.A.D Solutions’ foray into immersive music could further secure the company’s place as a leading global music distributor.