Vertically integrated “Made in USA” manufacturer of the Liberator, Jaxx, and Avana product lines grows net sales to $6.8 million; operating cash flow increases to $120,000.

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of consumer lifestyle, wellness, and comfort products, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026. Net sales increased 10% to $6.78 million, reflecting continued growth in the Company’s Wholesale and Direct channels. Gross profit decreased 10.1% to $1.78 million as higher freight and manufacturing labor costs reduced gross margin, resulting in an operating loss of $(332,000), compared to $(15,000), and a net loss of $(365,000), compared to $(131,000), in the prior-year quarter.

First Quarter Fiscal 2027 At a Glance (Three Months Ended September 30, 2026)

Metric Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 Change Net sales $6.78 million $6.16 million +10.1% Wholesale net sales $4.72 million $4.21 million +12.3% Direct-to-consumer net sales $2.06 million $1.96 million +5.3% Gross profit $1.78 million $1.98 million (10.1)% Gross margin 26.2% 32.1% (590) bps Operating income (loss) $(332,000) $(15,000) $(317,000) Loss before income taxes $(410,000) $(131,000) $(279,000) Adjusted EBITDA* $(251,000) $81,000 $(332,000) Net loss $(365,000) $(131,000) $(234,000) Diluted net loss per share $(0.00) $(0.00) – Net cash provided by operations $120,000 $80,000 +$40,000 Cash and cash equivalents $1.02 million $818,000 +24.7%

First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial and Operational Overview

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Luvu Brands grew net sales 10.1% and reduced interest expense by approximately one-third compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2026, while higher freight and manufacturing labor costs reduced gross profit and widened the net loss. Louis Friedman, Founder, Chief Executive Officer of Luvu Brands, stated, “We opened fiscal 2027 with double-digit top-line growth, led by continued strength in our Wholesale channel, particularly adult retailers and international customers, and by better conversion on our Liberator website following its move to the Shopify platform. We are adding distribution points at home and abroad, and we are encouraged by the momentum in both our Direct and Wholesale channels.”

Revenue Performance

Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased 10% to $6.78 million, compared to $6.16 million in the prior-year quarter. Growth was led by the Wholesale segment, which rose 12.3% to $4.72 million, driven by strong growth among adult retailers and international customers and the continued addition of distribution points both domestically and internationally. The Direct-to-Consumer segment grew 5.3%, or $105,000, to $2.06 million, driven primarily by stronger sales through the Liberator website, which converted at a higher rate following the Company’s move to the Shopify platform. First quarter fiscal 2026 amounts in this release have been revised to reclassify $318,000 of Amazon marketplace fulfillment fees from a reduction of net sales to selling expense, and all growth rates are presented on this comparable basis. The revision had no effect on operating loss, net loss, or cash flows; see “Revision of First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Consolidated Statement of Operations” below.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 decreased 10.1% to $1.78 million, compared to $1.98 million in the prior-year quarter, despite higher net sales. Gross margin was 26.2% of net sales, compared to 32.1% in the prior-year quarter, reflecting higher freight costs for inbound and outbound shipments and higher manufacturing labor costs. The Company has taken steps to reduce manufacturing labor and freight expenses through improved supply chain management, and management expects gross margin to return to normal levels in the second quarter of fiscal 2027. Management continues to focus on sourcing, production efficiency, and pricing to manage freight and input cost pressures.

Operating Expense Management

Total operating expenses were approximately 31% of net sales, or $2.11 million, compared to 32% of net sales, or $1.99 million, in the prior-year quarter, reflecting improved operating leverage on a higher revenue base. Excluding depreciation, operating expenses were 30% of net sales, down from 31% in the prior-year quarter. The dollar increase was driven primarily by higher advertising and rent expenses; advertising and promotion rose to $288,000 from $249,000. Primarily as a result of lower gross profit, the Company’s operating loss was $(332,000), compared to $(15,000) in the prior-year quarter. Management is also pursuing opportunities to improve the efficiency of processes across the business through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), including administrative, order-processing, and customer-service workflows, with the goal of containing operating expense growth as net sales scale. Christopher Knauf, Chief Financial Officer of Luvu Brands, stated, “We continue to manage the business with financial discipline. Although higher freight and manufacturing labor costs weighed on our gross margin this quarter, we held operating expenses to a lower percentage of net sales, reduced interest expense, and generated positive cash from operations even as we built inventory to support our growth. We also see meaningful opportunity to use AI to streamline our processes, which we believe will help us manage operating expenses and support scalable growth.”

Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

Loss before income taxes was $(410,000) for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to a pre-tax loss of $(131,000) in the prior-year quarter. Interest expense decreased to approximately $78,000 from approximately $116,000, primarily due to the retirement of notes payable. Adjusted EBITDA was $(251,000), compared to $81,000 in the prior-year quarter.

The Company reported a net loss of $(365,000), or $(0.00) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(131,000), or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The wider loss reflects lower gross profit resulting from higher freight and manufacturing labor costs, partially offset by lower interest expense and a non-cash income tax benefit of $45,000, which resulted from a decrease in the Company’s deferred tax liability.

Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.02 million, compared to $1.20 million at June 30, 2026. Net cash provided by operating activities was $120,000 for the quarter, compared to $80,000 in the prior-year quarter, as a $330,000 decrease in accounts receivable, a $225,000 increase in accrued payroll and related liabilities (due to the timing of quarter-end), and an $80,000 increase in accounts payable were partially offset by a $228,000 increase in inventory, reflecting higher raw material purchases and inventory in transit from overseas vendors. Investing activities used $7,000 for equipment, software, and leasehold improvements; the Company also acquired approximately $105,000 of factory equipment through a new equipment note, a non-cash transaction. Financing activities used $292,000, including net repayments of $128,000 under the Company’s revolving line of credit and $104,000 on secured notes payable. The Company continues to prioritize liquidity, working capital management, and disciplined capital allocation.

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Top-Line Growth: Net sales increased 10% to $6.78 million, driven by growth in both the Wholesale and Direct channels.

Net sales increased 10% to $6.78 million, driven by growth in both the Wholesale and Direct channels. Wholesale and International Expansion: Wholesale net sales grew 12.3% to $4.72 million, led by adult retailers and international customers, as the Company continues to add distribution points both domestically and internationally.

Wholesale net sales grew 12.3% to $4.72 million, led by adult retailers and international customers, as the Company continues to add distribution points both domestically and internationally. Direct Channel Conversion: Direct-to-consumer net sales grew 5.3% to $2.06 million, led by higher conversion on the Liberator website following its move to the Shopify platform.

Direct-to-consumer net sales grew 5.3% to $2.06 million, led by higher conversion on the Liberator website following its move to the Shopify platform. Lower Interest Expense: Interest expense declined to approximately $78,000 from $116,000 following the retirement of notes payable.

Interest expense declined to approximately $78,000 from $116,000 following the retirement of notes payable. Operating Cash Flow and Manufacturing Investment: Operating cash flow increased to $120,000 from $80,000, while the Company added approximately $105,000 of new factory equipment, financed through a new equipment note, to support its vertically integrated, “Made in USA” production platform.

Luvu Brands intends to maintain its disciplined cost structure while investing in initiatives that support margin improvement and scalable growth. Management remains focused on strengthening the balance sheet, optimizing working capital, and driving operational efficiencies across the business.

About Luvu Brands, Inc.

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) is an Atlanta, Georgia-based designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle, wellness, and comfort brands, sold through the Company’s websites, online mass merchants, and specialty retailers worldwide. The Company’s brands include Liberator®, a category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and repurposed polyurethane foam; and Avana®, products for yoga, sleep comfort, and inclined bed therapy. Luvu Brands operates a 140,000-square-foot vertically integrated, “Made in USA” manufacturing facility in Atlanta and conducts its operations through its subsidiary, OneUp Innovations, Inc. The Company’s e-commerce websites include liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, and avanacomfort.com. For more information, visit www.luvubrands.com.

Additional Information

More information, including financial statements and SEC filings, is available at www.luvubrands.com.

The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2026, is available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Christopher Knauf

Chief Financial Officer

770-246-6426

chris.knauf@luvubrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company’s products in the market; the Company’s success in obtaining new customers; the Company’s success in product development; the Company’s ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company’s ability to satisfy, extend, renew, or refinance existing debt; the impact of import tariffs and inflation on consumer spending and input costs; and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements related to new products, anticipated revenue, expected gross margin improvement, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

*Use of Non-GAAP Measures – Adjusted EBITDA

Luvu Brands management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the Company’s GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. While Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance in accordance with GAAP, management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the Company’s operating results. The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. As used herein, Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense and financing costs, other expenses, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense.



Financial Statements

Luvu Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 (in thousands, except share data) Net sales $ 6,782 $ 6,160 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation expense presented below) 5,006 4,185 Gross profit 1,776 1,975 Operating expenses: Advertising and promotion 288 249 Other selling and marketing 779 741 General and administrative 962 913 Depreciation 79 87 Total operating expenses 2,108 1,990 Operating loss (332 ) (15 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense and financing costs (78 ) (116 ) Total other income (expense) (78 ) (116 ) Loss before income taxes (410 ) (131 ) Income tax benefit 45 – Net loss $ (365 ) $ (131 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Shares used in calculation of net loss per share: Basic 76,834,057 76,834,057 Diluted 76,834,057 76,834,057



Luvu Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2026 (unaudited) and June 30, 2026

Sept. 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 (in thousands, except share data) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,020 $ 1,199 Accounts receivable, net 1,519 1,854 Inventories, net 3,859 3,631 Other current assets 106 77 Total current assets 6,504 6,761 Equipment, property and leasehold improvements, net 1,303 1,263 Finance lease assets, net 88 96 Operating lease assets 3,009 3,211 Other assets 75 76 Total assets $ 10,979 $ 11,407 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,968 $ 1,888 Current debt 1,799 1,971 Other accrued liabilities 905 669 Operating lease liability 443 369 Total current liabilities 5,115 4,897 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred tax liability 797 842 Long-term debt 488 503 Long-term operating lease liability 2,741 2,964 Total noncurrent liabilities 4,026 4,309 Total liabilities 9,141 9,206 Commitments and contingencies – – Stockholders’ equity: Series A Convertible Preferred stock, 4,300,000 shares issued and outstanding – – Common stock, $0.01 par value; 76,834,057 shares issued and outstanding 766 766 Additional paid-in capital 6,319 6,317 Accumulated deficit (5,247 ) (4,882 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,838 2,201 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,979 $ 11,407



Luvu Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 (in thousands) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (365 ) $ (131 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 79 88 Deferred tax benefit (45 ) – Stock-based compensation expense 2 9 Provision for bad debt 6 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 330 48 Inventory (228 ) (219 ) Operating lease liability (149 ) (138 ) Amortization of operating lease asset 201 127 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (29 ) (24 ) Other assets 1 7 Accounts payable 80 133 Other accrued liabilities 236 180 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120 $ 80 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in equipment, software, and leasehold improvements (7 ) – Net cash used in investing activities $ (7 ) $ – FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments under revolving line of credit (128 ) (59 ) Repayment of unsecured line of credit (2 ) (2 ) Proceeds from secured notes payable – 250 Repayment of secured notes payable (105 ) (87 ) Payments on equipment notes (50 ) (92 ) Principal payments on capital leases (7 ) (7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (292 ) $ 3 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (179 ) 83 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 1,199 $ 735 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,020 $ 818



Revision of First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Consolidated Statement of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

As Previously Reported Adjustment As Revised (in thousands) Net sales $ 5,841 $ 319 $ 6,160 Cost of goods sold 4,185 – 4,185 Gross profit 1,656 319 1,975 Other selling and marketing 422 319 741 Total operating expenses 1,671 319 1,990 Operating loss (15 ) – (15 ) Net loss $ (131 ) $ – $ (131 )

During fiscal 2026, the Company determined that fees charged by the Amazon online marketplace for order fulfillment, storage and related logistics services had been presented as a reduction of net sales. The first quarter fiscal 2026 comparative amounts have been revised to increase net sales and gross profit by $318,287 and to increase selling expense and total operating expenses by the same amount. The revision had no effect on operating loss, net loss, net loss per share, total assets, total liabilities, stockholders’ equity or cash flows.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 (in thousands) Net loss $ (365 ) $ (131 ) Plus interest expense and financing costs 78 116 Plus depreciation and amortization expense 79 87 Plus stock-based compensation expense 2 9 Plus income tax provision (benefit) (45 ) – Adjusted EBITDA $ (251 ) $ 81

SOURCE: Luvu Brands, Inc.

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