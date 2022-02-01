Luna Technologies Customer Survey Shows Cannabis Processors Focused on Automation and Quality

Automation is critical to improving business outcomes amidst industry-wide challenges

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luna Technologies, a Portland-based manufacturer of extraction equipment for the cannabis industry, surveyed its customer base on the status of the cannabis extraction market in North America. Ninety percent of those surveyed believe automating the extraction process is critical to freeing up labor resources required to conduct higher-level business activities necessary to win in fragmented markets.

The data also shows that automation is helping customers produce better quality products. Of those with previous experience extracting cannabis, nearly three-fourths of those surveyed said that the quality of extracts Luna machines produced was of the highest quality, ranking five out of five on a scale of one (poor) to five (excellent). This highlights how automation can help these producers create consistent, quality products every time.

Furthermore, customers noted in the survey that adjusting the extraction process through the introduction of new equipment and processes does not have to be painful. In fact, the automation built into Luna Tech’s machines helps reduce the time and burden required to train up staff. Nine-of-ten Luna Tech customers surveyed said that the training required to operate Luna’s extractors took less or an equal amount of time compared to other extraction machines the respective organizations use or have used in the past.

Furthermore, the nature of training is shifting. Automation has greatly improved operator safety while reducing the burden of the operator to manually adjust each step of the extraction process; rather, employees can be trained to track data from the extraction process in real-time and in post-production review, creating opportunities for informed, data-based process improvements that will increase efficiency, quality, and consistency. That data is also critical for future-proofing operations for potential regulation tied to cannabis-specific Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP).

