Lumber Wins Alliance Partner of the Year and Presidents Club Awards at Acumatica Summit 2026

Lumber , a leading AI-powered construction workforce management platform, has been named Acumatica’s Alliance Partner of the Year and honored with the prestigious Presidents Club award. The awards, presented at Acumatica Summit 2026 in Seattle, recognize Lumber for sourcing and generating the highest number of new customer acquisition opportunities throughout 2025 and for achieving elite status among Acumatica’s most successful partners.

The Alliance Partner of the Year award honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional partnership in connecting businesses with Acumatica’s cloud ERP solutions.

The Presidents Club is a prestigious recognition given to the most successful Acumatica Gold Certified VAR partners and elite ISV partners who demonstrate outstanding performance across new customer additions, customer satisfaction, revenue contribution, and overall excellence.

“Winning both Alliance Partner of the Year and the Presidents Club award is an extraordinary honor that reflects our team’s dedication to empowering construction companies with the integrated financial tools they need to thrive,” said Shreesha Ramdas, CEO and Co-founder of Lumber. “Our partnership with Acumatica has enabled us to deliver seamless, powerful solutions that transform how construction businesses manage their operations. These recognitions validate our commitment to driving meaningful value for our shared customers and strengthening the construction technology ecosystem.”

Seamless Integration and AI-Powered Innovation

Lumber’s platform seamlessly integrates with Acumatica Cloud ERP, delivering real-time visibility, streamlined project management, and enhanced financial control. This integration has helped construction businesses sync project data, improve cash flow, and gain actionable insights into performance.

As a Fulfilled by Acumatica partner , Lumber’s solution meets rigorous standards for compatibility, performance, and support. The platform provides specialized features, including automated AP/AR processing, integrated payment solutions, real-time project cost tracking, and advanced reporting designed specifically for construction workflows.

Lumber is also pioneering AI-powered automation for the Acumatica construction ecosystem through advanced AI agents that work alongside finance and operations teams:

• Union Agent: Provides instant AI-generated breakdowns of wages, fringes, overtime rules, shift differentials, classifications, and reporting obligations. Construction teams can ask questions like “What’s the overtime rate for a shift differential on this job?” and receive accurate answers tied directly to their union agreements.

• Prevailing Wage Agent: Automatically detects applicable prevailing wage rules based on project location and jurisdiction, then applies correct wage rates, fringe calculations, overtime, and classification rules – ensuring full compliance without manual intervention.

These AI agents are available free to all Acumatica users for a limited time at unionagent.lumberfi.com , demonstrating Lumber’s commitment to advancing the entire Acumatica construction community.

Building the Future Together

By partnering closely with Acumatica’s product and customer success teams, Lumber continues to deliver innovations that address the industry’s most pressing operational challenges.

“Our success is built on the strength of our partnerships and our unwavering focus on solving real challenges for construction companies,” added Ramdas. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Acumatica to serve even more businesses in the year ahead.”

This dual recognition underscores Lumber’s leadership in construction technology and paves the way for continued innovation in AI-powered workforce solutions.

About Lumber

Lumber is an all-in-one AI-powered construction workforce management platform that streamlines payroll, time tracking, safety, compliance, field productivity, rewards, and recognition for building contractors. It offers comprehensive solutions-including payroll processing, time tracking, scheduling, hiring, and benefits management-tailored to the construction industry’s unique needs.

Learn more at www.lumberfi.com and follow on LinkedIn .

