Luffa and Strade Base Group Announce Strategic Partnership: Pioneering a New Era in Web3 Music Fan Economy

Luffa, the groundbreaking Web3 and AI superconnector, has entered into a strategic partnership with Strade Base Group, a leading UK-based music innovation company. This collaboration integrates Strade Base Group’s fan-first music royalty trading platform with Luffa’s decentralized social and wallet ecosystem, creating a more efficient and inclusive model for artists, superfans, and investors in the music economy.

Luffa is a pioneering Web3 and AI superconnector that seamlessly combines decentralized identity (DID), AI agents, native Web3 wallets, social features, and mini-programs into a unified ecosystem. It enables users to create channels, mini-programs, and AI bots, delivering a frictionless one-stop experience. Empowering individuals, communities, brands, and AI developers, Luffa provides verifiable behavior systems, programmable economic models, and secure interaction environments. It supports agent-driven transactions, loyalty program deployment, and decentralized collaboration. At its core, Luffa transforms attention into ownership and connections into business opportunities. As an AI x Crypto superconnector, Luffa empowers its partners to expand community reach and engagement at lower costs through subscription channels, SuperBox mini-programs, and wallet capabilities-allowing users to subscribe to content, interact, and transact all within a single entry point.

Strade Base Group is a revolutionary UK-based fintech-meets-music company dedicated to directly connecting artists with their superfans through innovative mechanisms. Its fan-first royalty trading platform enables fans to invest directly in their favorite artists by purchasing fractions of future streaming royalties, becoming commercial partners and receiving monthly dividends from music streaming revenue. The platform has successfully onboarded prominent global artists and IPs, including UK grime legends Skepta, JME, Jammer, and Wretch 32, as well as international superstar Tiwa Savage. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in London, Strade Base Group emphasizes artist ownership and fan participation, aiming to eliminate industry intermediaries and reshape the economic future for independent artists. Artists gain upfront funding from fans, while fans share in ongoing streaming earnings-creating a true win-win ecosystem.

Under this partnership, Strade Base Group will establish dedicated subscription and engagement hubs for fans on the Luffa platform, supported by lightweight products and tailored benefits systems. This will enable Strade Base Group to scale community outreach, boost fan retention and conversion at significantly lower costs, while integrating powerful Web3 tools such as decentralized wallets and AI-powered loyalty frameworks. In return, Luffa’s ecosystem will gain richer music content and actionable fan economy scenarios, including the onboarding of Strade Base Group’s high-quality IPs and artist resources. This will further enhance the platform’s social and transactional vibrancy. The collaboration is poised to accelerate the evolution of a new music economy, empowering fans to shift from passive listeners to active investors and enabling seamless interactions within a crypto-native social environment.

“The partnership between Luffa and Strade Base Group represents a significant step in the convergence of Web3 and the music industry,” said Michael Liu, CTO of Luffa. “Together, we are exploring AI-driven paths to innovate the fan economy, delivering even more groundbreaking experiences to users worldwide.”

For more details on the partnership, please visit the official websites of Luffa and Strade Base Group.

