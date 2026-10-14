LSEG Accelerates Tick History Analysis With NVIDIA

LSEG significantly accelerates analysis of years of Tick History market data with NVIDIA cuDF

Benchmark analysis shows years of LSEG Tick History can be analysed in seconds using NVIDIA cuDF for GPU-accelerated data processing, reducing processing time from hours to seconds.

Enables firms to bring deeper historical analysis closer to decision-making as markets move towards near 24-hour trading

LSEG today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help financial institutions analyse large volumes of LSEG Tick History data at significantly greater speed and scale using NVIDIA cuDF for accelerated computing on NVIDIA GPUs. This is achieved without creating another full copy of the underlying dataset while also preserving the licences, permissions and controls that govern access.

The collaboration brings LSEG’s trusted, permissioned historical market data closer to the computing environments used for quantitative research, market analysis and AI. As part of the LSEG Everywhere AI strategy, users can run large-scale data processing on Tick History datasets to turn LSEG content into insights faster.

Benchmark analysis shows years of LSEG Tick History can be analysed in seconds using NVIDIA cuDF and Polars, reducing processing time from hours to seconds. As equity trading moves towards near 24-hour operation, firms are moving away from legacy models that rely on market-close data loading and overnight analytics. This capability enables deeper, continuous historical analysis throughout the trading day.

LSEG Tick History holds 110 trillion rows of data across 100 million instruments spanning more than 30 years and more than 580 exchanges, trading venues and contributors. In H1 2026, traffic over LSEG’s real-time network grew by 29% versus H1 2025, reaching a new peak of 26 million messages per second in June, while customer API requests for Tick History data increased by 48%.

Ron Lefferts, Co-Head of Data & Analytics, LSEG, said:

“This collaboration expands how customers can draw insight from LSEG’s trusted, governed Tick History. Customers want to work with detailed historical data at speed, without the burden and risk of creating another full copy. This helps firms analyse deeper histories closer to the point of decision, while keeping the permissions and controls they rely on fully intact.”

Ioana Boier, NVIDIA, said:

“AI is opening new ways to understand market behavior across vast amounts of data. NVIDIA cuDF helps researchers analyze LSEG Tick History at scale without downsampling away the detail that makes the data valuable for advanced analytics and AI.”

The collaboration is intended to support customer workflows including:

Quantitative research and strategy testing: examining longer histories, additional trading venues and a wider range of market conditions without reducing the detail of the underlying data.

Execution and market analysis: reconstructing order books and historical market conditions, and analysing pricing, liquidity and execution quality at greater depth.

Risk, market replay and AI-enabled research: accelerating scenario analysis and historical market replay, and creating a foundation for customers to apply their own analytical and AI models to governed LSEG data.

Contacts

LSEG Press Office

Lucie Holloway / Tarek Fleihan, External Communications

+44 (0)20 7797 1222

newsroom@lseg.com

Investors

Peregrine Riviere / Chris Turner, Investor Relations

ir@lseg.com

About LSEG

LSEG creates opportunity across the global economy. We unlock the power of markets for customers all over the world. Through our open ecosystem of markets infrastructure and data solutions, we partner with our customers at every stage of trading to make accessing and deploying capital simpler, faster and more effective.

Our insights bring clarity to complexity, and our critical services ensure resilience and stability. We enable our customers to act with confidence and conviction, with trust and integrity at the heart of everything we do. Backed by more than three centuries of experience, we are at the forefront of change and market innovation. Our exceptional people collaborate across borders and disciplines, delivering excellence and putting our customers first. We reimagine the way our industry works and operates, and with our deep expertise, global scale and trusted partnerships, we turn ideas into reality.

From scaling new technologies to shaping new markets, LSEG is driving the transformation of global finance. We move the financial system forward every day to make more possible for our customers.

LSEG. Make more possible.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: London Stock Exchange Group PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire