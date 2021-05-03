Lost and Found Leader Chargerback® Announces New Features Compatible with Apple® AirTag

New innovation will reunite more lost items with their owners

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chargerback, the leading provider of cloud-based lost and found software, has announced new features for users of Apple AirTags that make it even easier to find and return lost items. Starting today, Chargerback’s software can now seamlessly upload AirTag item location information from Apple’s Find My® app to make it easier for hotels, airlines, and other Chargerback partners to locate and return lost items to their rightful owners.

“We welcome Apple’s entrance into the device tracking industry, as it will only increase the likelihood of finding lost items, giving our partners an even better chance of returning precious items to their customers and providing great customer service,” said Brian Colodny CPA, President and CFO of Chargerback. “Chargerback is excited to offer new features to continuously meet the needs of our partners in the hospitality and travel industries.”

While Apple AirTag and other consumer tracking devices are great when you’re at the same location as the lost item, the real problem arises when a consumer has already left an airplane, airport, or travel destination. While the consumer may know exactly where the item is thanks to the tracking device data, they are no longer at the location and thus not able to retrieve it. Chargerback software solves this problem, allowing the partner to find the item and shipping it back to the consumer, at no cost to the partner. All consumers need to do is file a lost report with the Chargerback business partner where the item was lost and upload any tracking data that can help the business easily locate the item quickly.

As vaccination rates climb, Americans are planning to travel again. According to Destination Analysts, nearly 90% of Americans have a tentative leisure trip planned this year. As they travel, it is inevitable that important and valuable items will be left behind on airplanes, at hotels, and at tourist destinations across the country. Chargerback partners alone have logged more than 11 million forgotten items. According to Wakefield Research, a typical consumer loses, on average, nearly $100 worth of items every year.

“Increased travel means more lost items,” said Colodny. “Over the years, we have helped return over three million lost items to their owners. These recoveries have helped to keep items and potential toxicity out of landfills, part of Chargerback’s Green Initiative. Beyond that, returning items to their owners is important not only for their monetary, sentimental value and the proprietary information they may contain.”

Managing lost and found items is a hassle, with frustrated customers, large inventories and high levels of staff involvement. Chargerback’s cloud-based software provides inventory management, customer communication, and shipping solutions in one easy-to-use platform. Hotels, airlines, and tourist destinations that partner with Chargerback are able to manage their entire lost and found inventory through the Chargerback portal, which tracks item chain-of-custody every step of the way and provides convenient shipping through FedEx and the United States Postal Service. Utilizing Chargerback allows brands to build deeper, more positive relationships with their customers by easily finding and affordably returning lost items.

Chargerback serves partners in the hospitality, travel, and tourism industries, including numerous Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 brands. These include the two largest airlines in the world, all major hotel casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and every major amusement park in the United States. The new features Chargerback announced today are part of its commitment to continuous and rapid innovation to meet the changing needs of its partners. For example, as the pandemic spread, Chargerback created a new, contactless pickup option for item owners who were able to retrieve their item in person. This allowed their partners to maintain social distancing requirements while still meeting the needs of their guests. Chargerback will continue to innovate and improve its offerings as travel and tourism increase in the months and years ahead.

