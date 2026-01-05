Loop Industries Appoints Spencer Hart as Chief Financial Officer

Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (“Loop” or the “Company”), a clean technology company on a mission to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (“PET”) plastic and polyester fiber, today announced the appointment of Spencer Hart as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 15, 2026.

Mr. Hart, who has served as a member of Loop’s Board of Directors since February 2025, will transition into the full-time executive role to lead the Company’s global financial strategy and capital markets engagement. Mr. Hart will also remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Hart brings over 30 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets, most recently as a Senior Managing Director and Senior Advisor at Guggenheim Securities. His extensive background in corporate finance and strategic growth will be instrumental as Loop continues to scale its proprietary technology and expand its commercial footprint globally.

Mike De Notaris, who has recently served as Interim Chief Financial Officer, will continue with Loop in his role of Vice President of Corporate Development and report to Mr. Hart.

“Since joining our Board last year, Spencer has provided invaluable strategic guidance during a pivotal era for Loop,” said Daniel Solomita, Founder and CEO of Loop Industries. “His decision to join us full-time as CFO is a testament to his belief in our technology and our commercial trajectory. Having a leader with Spencer’s experience and financial sophistication in our executive leadership, while keeping his seat on the Board, further reinforces our ongoing commitment to maintaining the strongest possible alignment between our operations and our long-term shareholder interests.”

Spencer Hart commented on his appointment: “Over the past year on the Board, I have seen firsthand the incredible potential of Loop’s technology to solve the global plastic waste crisis. I am thrilled to deepen my commitment to the company by taking on the CFO role. I look forward to working closely with Daniel and the entire executive team to drive financial discipline and secure the capital necessary to fuel the next phase of our global growth.”

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world’s shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from its dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles packaging and textiles such as carpets and clothing, into its base building block monomers DMT and MEG. The monomers are separated, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ & Twist™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop™ & Twist™ PET can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, helping to close the plastic loop. Loop Industries is committed to contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “LOOP.”

