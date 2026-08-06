Logo Brands Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities with Acquisition of Brass Reminders

Strategic acquisition expands manufacturing in Spring Hill, Tennessee, while continuing production at Brass Reminders’ existing Mexico facility, broadens specialty retail distribution, and creates new opportunities for customers across North America.

Logo Brands, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of licensed sports and lifestyle products, announced the acquisition of Brass Reminders, a respected manufacturer of premium decals and magnets serving the specialty retail and destination markets.

The acquisition represents another strategic step in Logo Brands’ long-term commitment to expanding its domestic manufacturing capabilities while strengthening its position in the specialty name-drop industry. By combining the strengths of both organizations, Logo Brands will further enhance its North American manufacturing network, enabling the company to offer retailers a broader assortment of high-quality products while increasing U.S. production capacity.

For years, Brass Reminders has earned the trust of its customers by producing premium decals and magnets backed by exceptional service and quality. Logo Brands was drawn not only to the company’s manufacturing expertise but also to its loyal customer relationships. The acquisition creates an opportunity to provide those customers with a more complete assortment of coordinated hard goods while continuing to deliver the premium decal and magnet products they have come to expect.

“At Logo Brands, we are focused on expanding our vertical domestic manufacturing capabilities and increasing our capacity to build more of our products here in the United States,” said Matt McCauley, CEO of Logo Brands. “Brass Reminders allows us to do exactly that while also introducing Logo Brands to new retail customers. Together, we can offer a more complete collection of products with the same marks and designs, creating greater value for our customers, and increasing opportunities for growth.”

Brass Reminders previously operated production facilities in Kentucky and Mexico. As part of the integration, Logo Brands will move the Kentucky manufacturing operation to its manufacturing and distribution facility in Spring Hill, Tennessee, further expanding the company’s U.S. production capabilities and creating greater operational efficiencies. The Mexico production facility will remain in operation for strategic manufacturing purposes, providing additional production capacity, supply chain flexibility, and uninterrupted service for customers across North America.

The acquisition strengthens Logo Brands’ manufacturing footprint and reinforces the company’s commitment to investing in domestic production, operational excellence, and long-term partnerships with retailers across North America.

Together, Logo Brands and Brass Reminders are well positioned to deliver expanded product offerings, enhanced manufacturing capabilities, and continued innovation while maintaining the quality and customer service both companies are known for. Media Contacts: Rachel Schmucker, rachel@logobrands.com

Matt McCauley, matt@logobrands.com SOURCE: Logo Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire