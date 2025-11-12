Lodgify Announces Inaugural Independent Host Summit, Bringing Together Thousands of Short-Term Rental Hosts Worldwide

Lodgify , the vacation rental management software company, will host the inaugural Independent Host Summit on Nov. 12, marking a milestone moment for the independent short-term rental (STR) community. The free online event is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants worldwide, making it the biggest virtual gathering built specifically for independent hosts – from side hustlers to full-scale STR businesses.

“Independent hosts and small-scale property managers are the backbone of the vacation rental industry, but much like running any small business, the work can feel isolating,” said Shaun Shirazian, CEO of Lodgify. “This Summit is about turning independence into community – giving hosts a space to share experiences, gain practical insights, and walk away ready to grow their businesses on their own terms.”

Program Highlights:

A three-part program with workshops, strategy sessions, and technology talks designed for every stage of hosting – from the first booking to building a brand that lasts.

Insights from industry partners, including Baselane, Booking.com , PriceLabs, and Turno.

Real-world perspectives from hosts Mercedes Sanchez (MBX Homes, Los Angeles) and Kerri Gibson (Chalets Hygge).

An exclusive first look at Lodgify 2.0 and the company’s 2026 product roadmap.

“The Independent Host Summit is about more than just stories – it’s about helping small hosts design their businesses the way they want them to be,” said Kerri Gibson, owner of Chalets Hygge and a featured speaker at the Summit. “The guidance is practical and actionable, so no matter where you are in your hosting journey, you walk away with ideas you can use right away.”

Attendees will gain early access to tools shaping the next stage of the industry, while the event underscores Lodgify’s vision to make hosting effortless – less to manage, more to love – and the growing influence of independent operators in a space often led by larger platforms.

The Independent Host Summit will be hosted entirely online, making it accessible to hosts worldwide.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. PST / 6 p.m. CET

Location: Online

Cost: Free

Register here

About Lodgify

Lodgify is an all-in-one vacation rental management platform that empowers independent hosts and property managers with the tools to grow their businesses. The platform enables hosts, regardless of their level of technical knowledge or experience, to easily create their own website, accept direct bookings and payments, and synchronize all of their property data, reservations, and guest communications across major OTA channels like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Google Vacation Rentals, and more. It centralizes all property management tasks so hosts can prioritize increasing occupancy and visibility and providing excellent service to their guests. Lodgify was founded in Barcelona, Spain in 2012 and now has over 330 employees working remotely across the world. For more information, visit www.lodgify.com .

