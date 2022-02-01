Local Crime and Emergency News from Los Angeles Home Security Company, Alert 360

Business and home security systems in Los Angeles save lives, property

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 8, 2023) – Los Angeles home security company, Alert 360, is sharing just a few recent security alarm events related to its security system services. These security system activations and security camera images showcase trending crime in the Los Angeles area and beyond. For home and business owners searching for a professionally monitored home or business security system, these events also highlight the benefits of a security system. The benefits of monitored security systems include insurance premium discounts, loss prevention, emergency help, evidence for police reports, safer neighborhoods, and more.

In just one example, the Alert 360 monitoring center received an alarm from a local commercial gym’s glass break sensor. The security alarm dispatch agent immediately called the gym owner and dispatched authorities. Later that day, the gym owner reported he had reviewed his camera footage, which showed someone attempting to break in but fleeing as soon as the alarm sounded.

As criminals have become more bold, leading alarm systems companies in Los Angeles now offer more advanced security. Sometimes, home or business owners wonder, “is a monitored security system worth it?” For numerous reasons, installing a monitored security system has proved invaluable. Two major benefits of installing a business or home security system are to prevent crime and capture criminals. The latest and most effective security systems include custom options, such as live or remote video monitoring, video doorbell cameras, and two-way voice cameras as just a few examples. Specifically, security cameras and monitored video provide an extra eye on your property, faster response, and important evidence if a crime occurs.

Alert 360’s remote video monitoring helps capture home break ins and burglaries to businesses faster and with the benefit of images. In the Los Angeles area, some alarm companies, such as ACS Security, also provide armed patrol guards, vacation watch services, and security escorts. These guard or patrol services, along with outdoor security cameras or video monitoring are popular in high-end neighborhoods for both homes and commercial businesses.

A recent incident involving an Alert 360 Video Shield agent demonstrates how this security service works. While monitoring a church, the video monitoring agent noticed two individuals using drugs in a restricted area of the premises late at night. The Alert 360 Video Shield agent promptly contacted local law enforcement and notified the church of this suspicious activity. In this instance, the perpetrators were apprehended, and the drugs were recovered from a trash bin.

There are countless examples of crimes prevented throughout Los Angeles because of custom security systems. Every day, local Los Angeles security systems provider Alert 360 also responds to emergencies throughout Southern California. These emergencies range from carbon monoxide leaks, armed robberies, and medical panic alerts to fire alarms, vehicle theft, vacation home break ins, and more.

As another example, recently, a leading provider of Los Angeles security systems received an alarm from a commercial customer’s overhead door during the night. The security dispatch agent immediately sent the police, who went out, looked around, and cleared the scene as a false alarm. About 10 minutes later the agent received the same signal but, this time, there were motion alarms as well. The police went back out and caught the intruder trying to escape through the ceiling.

Statistics prove that just the presence of a security system reduces crime, which helps keep everyone safer. Security experts suggest starting with a leading security company that offers free security evaluations to determine your needs.

The award-winning company always offers free security system consultations and is currently hiring. For a new career or by clicking home security careers.

Alert 360 has coast-to-coast office locations. Call today for home or business security questions.

About Alert 360

Founded in 1973, Alert 360 marks its 50th year as a home security and business security company this year. Today, the company is one of the largest providers of monitored home security and home automation solutions to homes in the United States. The company monitors more than two million security sensors and has an active base of more than 80,000 CCTV cameras installed.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K19Oso_kl-A

Brad Henderson

Digital Strategist

www.alert360.com

214-682-0689

PR Contact

Noah Foster

[email protected]

www.pinionnewswire.com

Alert 360

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/176359_3b8675d4049bdbb3_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176359