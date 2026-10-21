LOAR PLLC Promotes Accomplished Trial Attorney Jean R. Phillips to Partner

Promotion recognizes Phillips’ first-chair trial success, leadership in the Austin legal community, and five years of contributions to the firm’s growth.

LOAR PLLC is proud to announce the promotion of Jean R. Phillips to Partner, recognizing her accomplishments as a trial attorney, leadership within the legal profession, and significant contributions to the firm’s success over the past five years.

Phillips has been an integral part of LOAR’s litigation practice since joining the firm in 2021. Her promotion reflects the firm’s commitment to recognizing attorneys who demonstrate exceptional legal skill, sound judgment, leadership, and dedication to the clients and communities LOAR serves.

“Jean’s promotion is especially meaningful because she’s been an important part of LOAR’s story for five years,” said Amber Russell, Founder and Managing Attorney of LOAR PLLC. “She’s an accomplished trial lawyer with exceptional judgment, an unwavering commitment to our clients, and a genuine investment in our firm and the legal community. This partnership recognizes what she’s already accomplished and the leadership she brings to our future. I’m incredibly proud to call her my Partner.”

Licensed in Texas since 2018, Phillips brings a diverse litigation background spanning serious personal injury, wrongful death, condemnation and eminent domain, and complex commercial disputes. Before joining LOAR, she practiced at Jackson Walker LLP, where she represented condemning authorities and handled sophisticated commercial litigation. That experience provides valuable perspective in evaluating difficult cases, developing litigation strategy, and advocating for individuals facing corporate and institutional opponents.

Phillips’ trial experience includes serving as first-chair counsel in a complex case that required nearly two years of litigation and culminated in a four-day trial and a verdict in favor of the plaintiff on all counts. The case exemplified Phillips’ skill and LOAR’s commitment to pursuing difficult, resource-intensive litigation when the firm believes its clients deserve the opportunity to be heard.

Beyond her trial practice, Phillips is deeply engaged in the Austin legal community and beyond. She serves on the Board of the Austin Bar Association’s Civil Litigation Section, on the executive committee for the Austin Bar Association/AYLA Leadership Academy, and served as the President of her HOA through the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s been honored to serve as volunteer attorney for Austin Adoption Day, and as a member of the Austin Bar Association’s Law Related Education Committee. Phillips is also a graduate of the Austin Bar Association and Austin Young Lawyers Association Leadership Academy, where she led a 2025 fundraising event that raised a record-setting $25,000 for CASA of Travis County, an organization advocating for children in foster care.

A native Austinite, Phillips graduated magna cum laude from Texas A&M University before earning her law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law, where she graduated second in her class. While in law school, she served on the St. Mary’s Law Journal and was a member of the winning teams in mock trial, moot court, and negotiation competitions. Her legal training also included an internship with the Honorable Patrick Higginbotham of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. In 2026, Phillips was selected to the Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list.

“Being part of LOAR over the past five years has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Phillips. “I’ve had the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in people’s lives, work on complex cases, and work alongside talented attorneys and professionals. I’m honored to become a Partner and excited to continue contributing to LOAR’s growth and the communities we serve.”

Phillips’ promotion represents an important milestone in LOAR’s continued growth and investment in experienced trial counsel. As the firm expands its work across Texas and beyond, LOAR remains committed to thoughtful case selection, thorough preparation, and providing individuals and families with the sophisticated advocacy and personal attention that serious cases demand.

About LOAR PLLC

LOAR PLLC is a woman-owned trial law firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, representing individuals and families in catastrophic personal injury, trucking and commercial vehicle crashes, workplace injuries involving non-subscribing employers, wrongful death, and other complex litigation matters. With offices and an expanding presence across Texas and select matters nationwide, LOAR combines sophisticated trial strategy, technology-driven practice management, and a commitment to personal client service, professional collaboration, and community impact.

For more information, visit www.LOARpllc.com .

Media Contact:

Mimi Jaye

Administrative Director

LOAR PLLC

mimi@LOARpllc.com

(888) 288-6503

SOURCE: LOAR PLLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire