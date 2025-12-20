LOAR PLLC Doubles SOAR Scholarship to $200,000, Launches Dual-Tracks for College and Skilled Trades

Law Firm’s Expanded Scholarship Program Supports Students Building Meaningful Careers Through Education, Training, and Hands-On Skills

LOAR PLLC today announced a major expansion of its SOAR Scholarship program, doubling its annual investment to $200,000 to support the next generation. Beginning with the 2026 academic year, the enhanced SOAR program will fund two distinct scholarship tracks: one for college-bound students and one for students pursuing skilled trades. The expansion reflects LOAR’s belief that career success takes many forms and that strong communities are built through diverse educational pathways.

It also celebrates the many ways the next generation is stepping up to support their communities and build meaningful careers. As industries evolve, there is growing opportunity for students to gain practical, in-demand skills-whether through higher education or hands-on training-that allow them to contribute, earn, and lead. By investing equally in college pathways and skilled trades, LOAR is excited to help students develop valuable skills, fill critical workforce needs, and create lasting economic impact in the communities they call home.

A Dual-Track Approach to Development

The enhanced SOAR program includes:

SOAR College: $100,000 annually supporting women pursuing four-year university or graduate degrees, including individual scholarships of $5,000, mentorship, and professional development. Learn More

SOAR Skills: $100,000 annually supporting all students pursuing skilled trades, technical certifications, apprenticeships, and applied career training, with awards of up to $5,000 paid directly to approved training providers. Learn More

Investing in People, Building Opportunity

“The future of work demands that we think differently about education and career pathways,” said Amber Russell, Founder of LOAR PLLC and the SOAR Scholarship Foundation. “SOAR exists to open doors-especially for first-generation students and those navigating financial barriers. When we see opportunities to help build expertise, whether in a classroom or in a skilled trade, we want to support students and ensure they are empowered to succeed.”

The addition of SOAR Skills represents a strategic expansion designed to address growing demand for skilled professionals in trades, healthcare, technology, and technical fields-careers that offer strong earning potential, job security, and entrepreneurial opportunity without the burden of long-term student debt.

Since its founding, SOAR has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships to students who are now emerging leaders in their schools, communities, and professions.

More Than Money: Building a Community of Support

SOAR Scholars receive more than financial assistance. The program is designed to provide long-term support through:

Direct scholarship funding applied to tuition, training, or certification costs

Access to mentorship from professionals across industries

Ongoing professional development and networking opportunities

Connection to a growing community of peers and alumni

Encouragement to think entrepreneurially about career paths and leadership

Apply, Partner, or Get Involved

Applications for both SOAR College and SOAR Skills are now open. Scholarship recipients will be notified by April 15, 2026, and honored at the annual LOAR Summer Celebration in June. Community partners, donors, and mentors are also invited to support the program.

About SOAR Texas

SOAR Texas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation through education funding, mentorship, and career support. By investing in both traditional and skills-based pathways, SOAR helps students build the capabilities they need to thrive in a changing economy-and the confidence to dream bigger.

LOAR PLLC is a rapidly growing, woman-owned trial law firm with offices in Texas, Colorado, and Washington, serving clients nationwide. Recognized for legal excellence by Thomson Reuters and Martindale-Hubbell, LOAR is equally committed to community impact through initiatives like SOAR that invest in the workforce of tomorrow.

For more information, to apply, donate, or serve as a mentor:

Visit loarpllc.com/soar | Email Contact@LOARpllc.com | Call (888) 288-6503

SOURCE: LOAR PLLC

