LMS Market to Grow by USD 79.05 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by NGDLE Adoption in Academia, AI Transforming the Market Landscape – Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global learning management system (LMS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 79.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.17% during the forecast period. Adoption of ngdle in academic sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS. However, interoperability issues poses a challenge. Key market players include Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Sprout On Web Pty. Ltd., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Inc., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis LLC, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Looop Online Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Tovuti Inc., Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd., Workday Inc., and Xperiencify.

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Learning Management System (Lms) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 – 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.17% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 79058 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Sprout On Web Pty. Ltd., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Inc., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis LLC, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Looop Online Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Tovuti Inc., Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd., Workday Inc., and Xperiencify

Market Driver

In today’s business environment, cloud-based Learning Management Systems (LMS) have gained significant popularity due to their numerous advantages over traditional LMS. These advantages include eliminating the need for on-premises servers, reducing implementation costs, and offering faster setup times. Cloud-based LMS is typically subscription-based, resulting in a lower initial investment for organizations. The implementation process is also less time-consuming and resource-intensive, as there is no need for installing programs. Furthermore, the cost of cloud-based e-learning is generally lower than traditional LMS, making it an affordable option for schools of all sizes. Traditional LMS vendors are responding to this trend by offering competitive pricing, allowing more businesses and educational institutions to access this valuable technology.

The Learning Management System (LMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the trend towards online education. With budget constraints and reduced spending, cost-effective solutions like cloud-based LMS platforms are increasingly popular. Digital transformation and remote work have accelerated the adoption of LMS platforms for education and corporate users. These versatile platforms offer digital content such as eBooks, multimedia resources, and online learning activities to enhance learning outcomes. Blended learning, which combines face-to-face instruction with online methods, is a key segment. AI-driven personalized learning, gamification, social learning capabilities, and interactive platforms are product innovations that engage learners and provide real-time interaction and feedback. Key vendors prioritize developed infrastructure, quality services, and user-friendly interfaces to meet the demands of the corporate users segment. 5G technology and mobile education are future trends. Smartphones and communication devices are essential tools for accessing digital learning solutions.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

• Integrating a Learning Management System (LMS) with an existing Content Management Solution (CMS) or Academic Management System (AMS) can present interoperability challenges. Although LMS allows for integration, connecting it to an unsupported system can be difficult due to differences in eLearning standards. For instance, content structure variations between vendors make it challenging to reuse courses developed by one vendor with an LMS from another. To address this issue, organizations often rely on system-specific application programming interfaces (APIs) for successful LMS-CMS integration. However, the academic management system, which is often in-house and built on less-used standards, poses additional difficulties. The maturity of content management standards significantly impacts LMS cost, leading many organizations to opt for customized LMS services, which can be expensive. Effective LMS integration requires addressing these challenges to ensure a seamless teaching-learning process and enhance end-user satisfaction and learning success.

• In today’s digital age, the Learning Management System (LMS) market is booming. Universities and businesses alike are adopting LMS platforms to deliver academic and corporate training in flexible, engaging ways. Challenges include supporting rich media formats like videos and interactive modules, virtual reality, and mobile learning. Microlearning and personalized instruction are key to student engagement. Content providers offer educational materials in various formats, from e-books to simulations. Assessments and assessments are essential for measuring progress. Advanced technologies like blended learning models, remote learning, and digital learning are expanding offerings. Internet penetration and digitalization of industries drive demand for LMS solutions. Strategic partnerships help LMS providers meet the needs of the digital age, offering upskill training programs and advanced technologies like simulations and assessments. User experience is crucial for success. As LMS platforms continue to evolve, they will become even more integral to lifelong learning and the future of education and training.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This learning management system (lms) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user

1.1 Academic

1.2 Corporate

Deployment

2.1 On-premises

2.2 On-cloud

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Academic- The Learning Management System (LMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of online learning and the expansion of higher education institutions offering digital courses. In the academic sector, the higher education segment dominates, contributing the most to market revenue. Universities are hiring IT staff, including course designers and app developers, to increase their online course offerings. Additionally, the rise of m-learning in schools and colleges necessitates LMS solutions compatible with mobile devices. However, challenges exist in ensuring accessibility on various mobile architectures and operating systems. Students and teachers seek online certificate programs and vocational courses to gain a competitive edge in their respective fields. Institutions are integrating technologies like classroom management systems, analytics, and Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS) with LMS to design, develop, and launch online courses. Teachers can use analytics and reporting features to monitor student progress and create personalized learning paths. Universities providing online courses rely on LMS to manage students, distribute reading materials, and administer assignments. LMS is also extensively used for training and performance administrations in universities. Open-source LMS solutions like Moodle are gaining popularity in the market, capturing significant revenue. In the K-12 sector, blended learning methods are being adopted, requiring online course materials developed using LMS solutions. However, challenges persist, including the lack of operating knowledge for handling LMS among teachers and students and difficulty in using LMS in emerging economies. Despite these challenges, the integration of advanced technologies and the growing demand for online learning are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Learning Management System (LMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the digitalization of industries and the shift towards remote work. With the rise of digital learning, LMS platforms have become essential tools for delivering online courses, training programs, and interactive educational content to individual learners and educational institutions. These platforms offer flexible learning options, blended learning models, and smart learning capabilities, making education more accessible and convenient than ever before. Mobile education, open online courses, and online tutorials are also gaining popularity, allowing learners to access educational content on their smartphones and communication devices. The business landscape is continually evolving, and upskilling and reskilling have become crucial for employees to stay competitive. LMS platforms enable progress tracking, certifications, and communication between learners and instructors, making them an essential component of the modern educational ecosystem. Internet connectivity is a key requirement for accessing these platforms, making them an essential tool for schools and educational institutions as well.

Market Research Overview

The Learning Management System (LMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the digitalization of industries and the shift towards remote work. LMS platforms have become essential tools for delivering digital learning, online courses, and training programs to upskill employees. Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G technology, and mobile learning solutions are expanding offerings and enhancing learning outcomes. Flexible learning options, strategic partnerships, and lifelong learning are key trends in this market. Corporate users are seeking cost-effective solutions, while educational institutions are adopting cloud-based LMS platforms for on-premises alternatives. Blended learning models, which combine face-to-face instruction with online learning activities, are popular. User experience, real-time interaction, feedback, and engagement are crucial factors for learners. Millennials prefer interactive platforms, gamification, social learning capabilities, and AI-driven personalized learning. Key vendors are innovating with user-friendly interfaces, AI-based LMS platforms, and content accessibility features. Virtual assistants, chatbots, and AI-powered avatars are also being integrated to provide a more personalized learning experience. Analyst surveys indicate that the market for digital learning solutions will continue to grow, driven by the need for upskilling and reskilling in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Academic



Corporate

Deployment

On-premises



On-cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lms-market-to-grow-by-usd-79-05-billion-2024-2028-driven-by-ngdle-adoption-in-academia-ai-transforming-the-market-landscape—technavio-report-302243353.html

SOURCE Technavio