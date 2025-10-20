Living Security’s Human Risk Management Conference (HRMCon) Announces First-Ever In-Person Event at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX

HRMCon 2025 will bring security leaders together on October 20, 2025, highlighting the Age of Adaptive Defense with fresh research, leading voices, and actionable strategies.

Living Security’s Human Risk Management Conference (HRMCon) , the premier global event dedicated to advancing cybersecurity through human risk management, today announced it will host its first in-person conference. Now in its sixth year, HRMCon will convene at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, on October 20, 2025.

Hosted by Living Security , HRMCon 2025 will also be live streamed for a global virtual audience, making it the most accessible and engaging HRMCon yet.

“Human Risk Management Conference is an invaluable opportunity to learn from peers, discover best practices, and gain insights that will shape the success of [your] security programs,” said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security.

According to Cyentia Institute’s latest State of Human Risk Report, organizations using Living Security’s Unify platform saw their population of risky users drop by half over the last year-from 43% to 21%-while the share of vigilant users rose from 57% to 79%. These results underscore why security leaders are converging at HRMCon: to move beyond awareness-only models and embrace data-driven strategies that measurably reduce human risk across the enterprise.

A One-of-a-Kind Community

This year’s in-person conference will be hosted field-side at Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC, where attendees will enjoy:

Unmatched networking, in person and online – Connect with peers and industry leaders in an intimate, thoughtfully designed space built for real conversations and collaboration.

In-depth exploration of the 16 categories of human cyber risk defined in the HRM Framework – and why they matter for proactive security strategy.

Candid insights from top organizations on how they’ve approached their own Human Risk Management journeys-what worked, what didn’t, and what’s next.

A dedicated session on breaking down siloed data , and how to unify risk signals across identity, behavior, and threat domains.

Hands-on sessions and live use cases showing how HRM is being applied today to reduce risk in measurable ways.

Confirmed Guest Speakers Include:

Jinan Budge , Principal Analyst, Forrester

Tim Taylor , SVP, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions, Mastercard

Brett Whalin, CISO, Aurora

Larry Whiteside Jr., Co-Founder & CISO, Cyversity / Confide

Additional speaker announcements and session topics will be shared in the coming weeks.

About HRMCon

Hosted by Living Security, HRMCon is the only conference dedicated to the evolving field of Human Risk Management-focusing on strategies to identify, measure, and proactively reduce cyber risk driven by human behavior.

As the workforce rapidly evolves to include agentic AI co-workers-autonomous systems that act on behalf of human users-HRMCon is expanding the conversation to include the new risks and responsibilities that come with human-AI collaboration. Sessions will explore how AI-driven agents impact trust, accountability, insider risk, and access controls in real-world environments.

Whether you’re curious about Human Risk Management or a seasoned expert, or you’re just getting started on evolving your security awareness and training program into a risk-aware strategy, HRMCon is designed for you. From foundational principles to advanced practices, the conference offers a spectrum of insights for practitioners at every stage.

HRMCon delivers the ideas, tools, and community support you need to lead and mature your human risk program-no matter where you’re starting from.

Registration Open Through October 19

HRMCon is free to attend, with options for both in-person and virtual participation.

Register here

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that’s starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security’s Unify platform delivers 5X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 10% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action-driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

