Living Security Launches “OctoberRewired”: The First AI-Powered, Risk-Based Evolution of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

New data-driven solution turns awareness into measurable risk reduction with real-time intelligence and targeted engagement.

Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management, today announced the launch of OctoberRewired , the industry’s first AI-powered, risk-based approach to Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October. Designed to move enterprises beyond generic, check-the-box training, OctoberRewired uses intelligent human risk insights to help security teams target the riskiest behaviors, deliver precision-driven training and prove return on investment with executive-ready analytics.

For more than two decades, Cybersecurity Awareness Month has raised visibility across organizations-but most programs still focus on surface-level engagement, measuring clicks rather than real behavior change. Meanwhile, over 90% of cyber incidents still trace back to human error, often driven by an unaddressed 8-10% of users who pose the greatest risk.

Unlike traditional awareness campaigns, OctoberRewired flips the script, transforming Cybersecurity Awareness Month from a moment of engagement to a strategic, data-backed risk reduction campaign. Powered by Living Security’s AI-driven Unify platform and enhanced by the Human Intelligence Team (HInT), OctoberRewired pinpoints high-risk users, delivers targeted interventions, and measures real-world improvements in organizational security posture.

“October has become a valuable moment to engage the organization-but awareness alone is no longer enough,” said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. “OctoberRewired is designed to help enterprises turn this annual effort into a strategic initiative that directly impacts risk posture. It’s fast, focused, and finally measurable.”

Two Tailored Offerings to Meet Any Team’s Needs

OctoberBasics

A turn-key campaign-in-a-box for organizations seeking a ready-to-launch engagement program, featuring:

Weekly themes with campaign content and communications toolkit

Access to expert-led speaker sessions

Interactive escape rooms and gamified risk challenges

Family-friendly security awareness events

Launch guides and promotional assets

OctoberRewired (Includes all of Basics, plus precision risk reduction capabilities)

Human Risk Assessment powered by Unify’s AI-driven insights

Expert-backed recommendations from Living Security’s Human Intelligence Team (HInT)

Real-time targeting to identify and prioritize high-risk users

Post-October Impact report measuring real behavior change, risk reduction, and ROI.

Executive-ready to secure future investment in proactive human risk management.

From Awareness to Action

OctoberRewired empowers organizations to focus where it matters most-on behaviors and individuals that drive the greatest risk. With risk identification, precision engagement and measurable outcomes, security teams can finally move beyond awareness for awareness’s sake and deliver real outcomes.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that’s starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security’s Unify platform delivers 3X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 8-12% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action-driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats.

