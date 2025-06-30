Living Security Launches AI Risk Visibility Solution to Empower Secure Workforce Innovation

New Unify capabilities give security leaders real-time insight into GenAI use – enabling faster, safer adoption across the enterprise without compromising productivity or privacy.

Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced a major expansion of its Unify platform through new integrations with leading cloud security companies. These partnerships deliver AI risk visibility capabilities that help enterprises accelerate the secure adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) tools at scale-by providing real-time behavioral intelligence on how employees interact with GenAI platforms across web and cloud environments.

As GenAI becomes a core productivity driver across industries, CISOs are facing growing pressure to balance innovation with control. Living Security’s latest Unify integrations address this challenge by enabling security teams to monitor, contextualize, and respond to GenAI usage through intelligent, risk-aware oversight-without overblocking or introducing friction to legitimate business needs.

“Security shouldn’t be a speed bump to progress,” said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. “With this launch, we’re giving security leaders the visibility and context they need to enable GenAI adoption faster-and safer-than ever before.”

By combining advanced web telemetry with Living Security’s proprietary behavioral and identity risk modeling, the solution empowers security teams to observe patterns, flag high-risk usage, and intervene with precision. The result is smarter, real-time intervention that supports secure workforce innovation without compromising user autonomy or productivity.

“The real risk isn’t just that employees use GenAI tools-it’s how, why, and where that behavior fits into your broader threat landscape,” added Rose. “These integrations connect GenAI behavior directly to our broader human risk model-so teams can act quickly, confidently, and in context.”

Smarter Oversight for a New Class of Digital Risk

As GenAI tools proliferate across workplaces in various industries, security teams face mounting pressure to monitor their use-balancing productivity gains with risk exposure. With these new integrations, organizations can now:

Detect and contextualize access to GenAI platforms with risk-triggered events like “Accessed AI Website” or “Accessed 5+ times in 30 days”

Correlate AI activity with behavioral and identity insights to surface risk patterns and uncover blind spots in policy enforcement

Deliver real-time nudges or guidance based on usage behavior, role, and company policy-enabling intervention without disruption

Beyond Blocklists: Targeted, Risk-Responsive Action

Unlike traditional tools that force blanket “allow/deny” rules, Living Security takes a more intelligent approach by enabling adaptive response through its closed-loop human risk engine. The system learns from behavior and scales engagement based on context-whether it’s shadow IT usage, excessive web browsing, or unauthorized data movement.

Key Capabilities Include:

Streamlined ingestion of DNS and web activity data

Expanded visibility into domain categories such as AI, gambling, and unsanctioned file sharing

Automation-ready workflows for guidance, escalation, and reporting

Full integration with Living Security’s Human Risk Index (HRI), Scorecards, and Dashboards

Helping Security Teams Move Faster, Smarter

These integrations also reduce time spent on manual log review and policy tuning, letting security operations teams focus on meaningful insight and impact. Behavior-based signals are prioritized and mapped to identity, risk, and training data-giving organizations a holistic, real-time view of their human risk surface and enabling faster, more informed decision-making.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that’s starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security’s Unify platform delivers 3X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 8-12% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action-driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats.

