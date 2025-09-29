Living Security Introduces First-of-its-Kind Capability to Enable Risk Ownership Across the Organization

Living Security , the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today unveiled a new capability that measurably reduces human risk by making people managers accountable for team-level security performance. This milestone advances the HRM Maturity Model’s “Culture and Workforce Engagement” category, which calls for making human risk visible and shared across the business. By tying security culture directly to measurable outcomes, Living Security enables organizations to move beyond checkbox training and adopt proactive, data-driven human risk management.

Central to this approach is the release of Manager Scorecards in Living Security’s Unify platform. These secure, role-based dashboards give managers a clear view of their teams’ behavior scores, risk trends, and benchmarks. Armed with this visibility, managers can coach at-risk team members, reinforce positive behaviors, and celebrate progress – turning security into a shared mission, instead of a security team mandate.

This new capability delivers four key business benefits:

Visibility & Accountability: Managers see their team’s security posture at a glance and can immediately act.

Engagement & Culture: Security becomes part of team performance, creating a culture of vigilance.

Focus on Behaviors: Goes beyond training completion to highlight real risky and vigilant behaviors.

Better Communication: Bridges the gap between security teams and business managers, enabling more meaningful conversations.

This early connection to the HRM Maturity Model reinforces that Manager Scorecards are more than a feature – they are a framework for maturing an organization’s security mindset. Research shows that 87% of employees say their manager shapes their daily work environment, making managers the most influential driver of security behaviors. By equipping them with actionable insights, Living Security helps organizations embed security into everyday team performance and accelerate cultural change.

“We believe the future of cybersecurity depends on breaking down silos and distributing risk responsibility across the business,” said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-founder at Living Security. “This is not just a feature launch, it’s a framework for measurable accountability. We’re giving managers the data and tools they need to be active participants in risk reduction, and we’re leading the charge toward making human risk management a measurable business function.”

This capability comes at a crucial time, as security teams seek practical ways to involve business leaders and front-line managers in reducing risk. “With team-level data in their hands, managers can finally move from passive participants to active coaches-reinforcing good habits, correcting risky behaviors, and driving measurable improvement in their teams.” said Kelly Harward, VP of Product at Living Security. “By putting meaningful, team-level data in their hands, we’re enabling managers to take ownership of security outcomes – turning them into active partners who can measurably reduce risk across the organization.”

Manager Scorecards go beyond traditional dashboards that focus narrowly on phishing and training results by delivering real-time, behavior-based insights. Living Security is setting the standard for what next-generation Human Risk Management looks like – continuous, behavior-focused, AI-aware, and integrated into business performance metrics.

Living Security is hosting a webinar on November 13, 2025, focused on risk ownership and building a top-down security culture. Industry experts will share practical strategies for engaging managers, aligning security goals with performance management, and leveraging scorecards to track progress and demonstrate improvements over time. [Register here ]

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that’s starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security’s Unify platform delivers 5X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 10% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action-driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats.

