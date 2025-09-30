Living Security Expands Unify Platform to Ingest Google Workspace Data, Delivering Comprehensive Human Risk Coverage Across Microsoft and Google Environments

Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced the launch of its new Google Workspace integration, enabling Unify to ingest identity and activity data from Gmail, Drive, and other Workspace apps. With this addition, Living Security becomes one of the only HRM platforms to deliver full behavioral visibility across both Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace ecosystems – a critical capability for today’s hybrid, cloud-native enterprises.

Organizations increasingly rely on Google Workspace for identity, productivity, and collaboration, yet security teams have struggled to gain visibility into risky or vigilant behaviors within these environments. Without these signals, human risk models are incomplete, leaving organizations blind to key indicators of potential compromise or data loss.

The new integration closes these gaps by:

Ingesting identity metadata from Google Workspace to correlate users with their activity

Pulling user activity data (logins, Gmail events, Drive interactions) via the Workspace Reports API

Feeding those events into Unify’s Human Risk Index, ensuring Gmail and Drive behaviors influence risk scoring and prioritization

“Visibility gaps across SaaS ecosystems represent millions in unmanaged risk annually,” said Mike Siegel, President at Living Security. “This integration removes that blind spot, giving customers complete coverage where their employees actually work – whether that’s Outlook or Gmail, SharePoint or Drive.”

Adding to the urgency, recent research from the Cyentia Institute found that 10% of users are responsible for 73% of all risky behaviors in an organization-many of which are rooted in day-to-day activity across productivity tools like email and cloud storage. These outliers amplify exposure across hybrid ecosystems, making unified signal correlation essential to modern risk management.

To learn more about the Google Workspace integration and how Unify provides comprehensive coverage across Microsoft and Google environments, visitwww.livingsecurity.com.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that’s starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security’s Unify platform delivers 5X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 10% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action-driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats.

