LiveSpace Leverages EAW ADAPTive Products to Deliver Pristine Audio Experiences at Annual High-Profile Gala

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, AUGUST 13, 2025 – When a leading Michigan healthcare organization hosted one of the most ambitious charity galas in the region, it needed an audio experience as elegant and unforgettable as the evening itself. That’s where LiveSpace and Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) stepped in, delivering flawless sound for over 2,000 guests.

LiveSpace, a Grand Rapids-based national audio, video and lighting company, has supported this high-profile gala for more than a decade. With each passing year, the expectations grow and so do the creative challenges.

“We don’t want it to look the same from year-to-year, but the sound needs to be consistent,” says AJ Sweeney, President at LiveSpace. “This event has evolved from a 250-person gathering to a 2,000-person experience, and the audio plays a large part in setting that tone.”

The venue was transformed into a well-designed circular layout. While this design improved visual closeness and minimized throw distance, it presented unique audio challenges, including reflective surfaces, massive scale and the need to preserve sightlines without sacrificing sound quality.

To meet these demands, LiveSpace turned to EAW’s AC6 ADAPTive Column Loudspeakers and Anna 3-way Full-range ADAPTive Array Modules. The main system included a total of four arrays of two stacked AC6 columns. Twenty-four Anna arrays served as delays. The front fills were RSX89 2-way Self-powered Loudspeakers for the high-value seats nearest to the stage, and the bottom end reinforcement came from four Otto ADAPTive Subwoofers to ensure a consistent full-frequency presentation.

EAW’s ADAPTive technology played a pivotal role in the delay support by enabling precise start and stop coverage for the primary arrays from virtually any trim height. This flexibility helped ensure no disruption of sight lines. The deployment of EAW’s Otto Subwoofers placed under the stage in a 360-degree configuration, allowed LiveSpace to manage the subwoofer dispersion to maintain audio clarity throughout the room. This was an essential feature given the venue’s circular layout and acoustically reflective services.

“EAW was a purpose purchased product for us because of how intentional their systems are,” says Sweeney. “Resolution software and Dante integration let us build accurate models that reflect what happens in the room. That accuracy is essential for events such as this one.”

Austin Burkholder, lead audio engineer at LiveSpace, added, “The first time I opened Resolution, it just made sense. It’s rare to find pro audio software that’s both powerful and user-friendly.”

The result was powerful, clear and consistent audio across every seat in the venue with no obstructions, feedback or guesswork. “EAW’s ADAPTive technology allowed us to control SPL and coverage with precision,” says Burkholder. “In a big room like this one, where unwanted reflections can occur, directing sound into the audience makes all the difference.”

Even the afterparty, which was hosted inside the same venue in a partitioned lounge, was powered by EAW. LiveSpace used 24 RSX208L 3-way Self-powered Loudspeakers for the after-hours celebration, with seamless audio coverage between the main event and the dance floor.

The event organizers were thrilled with the success of the gala. “Everything with the audio just worked. Everyone heard every word, every note, every moment,” explains Sweeney. “That is in a big way thanks to EAW. We trust the technology and we trust the people behind it. That’s why the company continues to be one of our go-to partners.”