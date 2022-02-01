LiveOne Launches Wine Brand With R&B Hitmaker Jeremih and Acclaimed Winemaker Russell Bevan

Expands Partnerships With Its Creators to Launch Celebrity-backed and Branded Products

According to Nielsen, Off-Premise Sales of White Wine for the 52-Week Period Ended March 6, 2021 Totaled Over $9.1 Billion

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today that it has partnered with megastars from the music and wine industries to launch LiveOne Brands, a new division featuring celebrity-backed and branded products. The new division brings together R&B hitmaker Jeremih and acclaimed winemaker Russell Bevan with LiveOne’s global community to launch LiveOne Brands’ first-ever white wine product line. The venture will further diversify LiveOne’s business model and expand into the burgeoning multi-billion dollar celebrity wine and spirits category.





The new brand will be a unique white wine that targets a diverse audience at an accessible price point. LiveOne and Jeremih are working with wine industry experts including Bevan, who has earned over 15 100-point wines – with an expected launch in 2023. Additionally, alongside Jeremih, LiveOne’s advisor to senior management, Angelica Camacho, CEO of Feels Right Enterprises, will partner on the brand as well. During her time as a music executive, Angelica has worked alongside A-list talent and their teams – for artists such as Dua Lipa, Hailee Steinfeld and John Legend.

“We are excited to launch our newest venture LiveOne Brands,” said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne. “With celebrity spirits seeing exponential growth year-over-year, we see an opportunity to disrupt the music and wine industry. Expanding our licensing division will also strengthen our artist and industry relationships with additional commerce and specialized consumer product revenues. We are thrilled to collaborate with Jeremih and Russell Bevan to expand this innovative offering to our fans.”

“People might think I’m a tequila or Hennessy drinker but don’t let the media fool you. I’ve always been a white wine kinda guy,” said Jeremih. “Watching my friends launch their own liquors got me thinking; why am I not doing that? So that’s where LiveOne came in. They linked me with legendary winemaker Russell Bevan, and when two legends link up it’s a recipe for success. Now I got a wine that’s perfect for the crib, the club, the studio – anywhere you wanna get a little loose. I’m excited to expand my entrepreneurial endeavors and showcase my creativity in a whole new way.”

“I’m incredibly fortunate to partner with Jeremih and LiveOne on a product we are all truly excited about,” said Angelica Camacho, CEO of Feels Right Enterprises. “As a music executive and entrepreneur, I have always encouraged creatives to build out their businesses and seek ownership; this partnership provides Jeremih with exactly that opportunity!”

Jeremy P. Felton, known professionally as Jeremih, is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer from Chicago, Illinois. In 2009, Jeremih stepped onto the scene with his debut single “Birthday Sex”, which topped the charts on US Billboard Hot 100. Jeremih’s career is marked by 21 Billboard Hot 100 hits, four Billboard Top 10 hits, and multiple number one runs on the Rhythmic and Urban charts.

Throughout his career, Jeremih has accumulated dozens of award nominations and wins, including a 2016 Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance, and the winning title for iHeartRadio’s 2015 Hip Hop/R&B Song of the Year. He is currently working on his next album which is set to release soon.

LiveOne continues to expand its relationship with Jeremih and will utilize its platform and its network of podcasts and streaming services to be a defining part of the growth and marketing for LiveOne Brands. LiveOne will also work with artists and celebrities to manufacture custom products and licensing partnerships.

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

