LiveOne Launches All-Stars Talent Competition Series, Starting March 31, 2023 Final Competition to Livestream on NYE 2023, Winner Will Get 100K in Prizes, Including a New Tesla

Celebrating 5 Years, 5.2B Impressions, 3,000+ Artists, 334M Livestream Views, 100+ Hours of Music

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChelseaBriggs—LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today the launch of the LiveOne All-Stars Talent Competition Series, a year-long competition to celebrate the best and the brightest of the 3,000+ talented artists, both past and present, who have been featured across LiveOne’s platforms over the past five years. Starting on Friday, March 31, 2023, there will be four quarterly competitions, with each winner advancing to the Final All-Stars Talent Competition, where they will compete for the All-Star title. The final competition will be a LiveOne PPV livestream event on New Year’s Eve (Dec 31, 2023), and the winner will be chosen with the help of the live global audience.

The launch of the LiveOne All-Stars Talent Competition Series celebrates LiveOne delivering over the past five years exciting, high-quality entertainment to fans across the globe. LiveOne has provided over 5.2 billion impressions, 334 million livestream views and over 100 hours of music. It is now setting out to conquer even more of the entertainment market while continuing its mission to discover and help break emerging artists while bringing the world together through outstanding music and entertainment.

The four All-Star finalists will each receive a total prize package worth $10,000 in value, including promotion across the LiveOne network. The finalists will compete for the chance to win prizes for up to $100,000 in value, including a new Tesla, during the pay-per-view New Year’s Eve Finale. Additional fan prizes, giveaways and exclusive content will be promoted throughout the series, including digital meet & greets, NFTs, exclusive custom merchandise and more.

LiveOne’s on-camera host and celebrity reporter, Chelsea Briggs, will be the emcee throughout the All-Stars competition. Commanding well over 100 million views as the host of LiveZone, One Rising and a number of other LiveOne series, Briggs will guide viewers through the year-long experience, introducing the talent and providing exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the participating artists.

The “All-Stars” format will include the best artists derived from LiveOne’s slate of music franchises – LiveZone, Music Lives, One Rising, Music Lives On and LiveOne Presents, which includes multiple series of virtual live performance experiences, featuring artists from around the world. A LiveOne panel of judges will select artists to compete, based on live performances, talent interviews, and exclusive content on LiveOne.

“It’s been an exciting first 5 years for LiveOne,” said Robert Ellin, LiveOne’s CEO and Chairman. “We’ve surpassed several milestones, including delivering over 5.2 billion impressions and 334 million livestreams. Our members have skyrocketed to nearly 3 million, and now they get to decide who is the biggest talent among over 3,000 artists who have been featured on LiveOne. We are thrilled to celebrate our artists and our fans in one big global music event!”

LiveOne franchises are home to over 3,000 artists spanning across all music genres, including Afrobeat, EDM, Hip Hop, Latin, R&B and Country Music.

LiveOne members and music fans will be able to view all four of the quarterly competitions as well as the All-Stars finale on New Year’s Eve on LiveOne.com. Keep checking back for announcement of participants in the first competition on March 27th, 2023.

About LiveZone

All the music news you need, crammed into one handy place. The LiveZone crew digs deep into the biggest stories impacting the worlds of music and pop culture.

About Music Lives

LiveOne’s multi-artist virtual festival, Music Lives – the first of its kind created during the COVID pandemic – returned to the global stage for its second iteration benefiting MusiCares®, garnering nearly 28M livestream views over three days. The festival featured 72+ hours of non-stop music from three continents and over 130 global platinum and emerging indie artists, in addition to launching the first-ever NFT music festival poster. Now in its fourth iteration, the festival’s success has led to multiple spin-offs including Music Lives Ballerfest edition, in partnership with FIBA and Vaunt, in 2021 and Music Gives, in partnership and benefiting WRAPP (Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project) in 2022. Past performances include: 24kGoldn, Davido, Francis Karel, G Herbo, Huey Mack, Jake Owen, Jimmie Allen, John Mayer, Justine Skye, Lennon Stella, Lil Tjay, Nelly, Pitbull, PRETTYMUCH, Trace Adkins, Wiz Khalifa, YBN Nahmir, Zac Brown Band, and many more.

About Music Lives On

Music Lives On is a weekly showcase featuring both up-and-coming artists as well as established acts across genres every Thursday on LiveOne.

About One Rising

A monthly live performance show series under LiveOne Presents, One Rising is the gateway to discovering new music and rising stars from around the country. Each month, LiveOne features a new emerging act as the One Rising Artist of the Month with acoustic live performances and exclusive interviews with LiveOne’s Chelsea Briggs.

About LiveOne Presents

LiveOne Presents is a virtual livestream series featuring exclusive and intimate performances from some of today’s hottest emerging and established artists live from venues across the world, including: OneRising, Rooftop Series, After Parties, Concerts, Stay Driven, The Show and The Unlocked Sessions.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the “Company”) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of January 17, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of 2.7 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

