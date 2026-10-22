Lithium, Location & Long-Term Vision: Elektros INC. (OTC:ELEK) Eyes an American Supply-Chain Opportunity

Northern New York exploration concept highlights the potential importance of domestic sourcing for the next era of electric mobility

Why Lithium Remains in the Spotlight

Electric vehicles may be changing how the world travels, but one essential material continues to command attention: lithium, used in the lithium-ion batteries found in most battery-electric vehicles. ELEKTROS Inc., a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK, is considering whether a hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, on the American side of the Canadian border, could fit its developing strategy. The location is under consideration only; no purchase, verified mineral resource or mine development is being announced.

The Strategic Question Behind the Map

Could domestic lithium sourcing simplify the journey from mineral-bearing material to an American processor? It is a possibility worth examining. Compared with an overseas supply route, a feasible U.S. project might reduce exposure to ocean freight, border procedures and certain import tariffs. Actual benefits would depend on geological findings, legal access, permitting, transportation, refinery capacity, capital needs and competitive economics, none of which has yet been demonstrated for the contemplated opportunity.

Benzinga’s Lens on a Growing Industry

The importance of lithium investment was underscored in an October 22, 2026 Benzinga article titled “Lithium’s $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat.” Its discussion of the industry’s potential capital requirements illustrates the scale of the broader lithium conversation. The report covers other businesses and industry projections-not an ELEKTROS contract, reserve, financing commitment or endorsement. Demand forecasts are estimates, not guarantees.

A Second Area of Interest: Charging Technology

Beyond lithium, ELEKTROS continues to consider potential partnerships to advance its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. Together, the company’s interests reflect a focus on the electric-mobility ecosystem. The patent does not establish commercial adoption, and the company is not announcing a completed prototype, licensing agreement or revenue stream.

What Meaningful Progress Would Look Like

A credible next chapter would begin with fundamentals: identifying ownership and mineral rights, evaluating available geological data, commissioning independent sampling where appropriate, reviewing environmental and permitting obligations, and testing the economics of transport, refining and financing. ELEKTROS intends to evaluate opportunities carefully, and no transaction, production date or commercial success is guaranteed.

Looking Ahead with Purpose

ELEKTROS appreciates shareholders who follow its evolving lithium vision and understands that lasting confidence depends on substantiated milestones rather than speculation. Management thanks its shareholders for their interest and expresses gratitude to Almighty God for the opportunity to pursue new possibilities. Prospective investors should review public disclosures and the risks of microcap securities; nothing here predicts the future price of ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The potential northern New York property is not an acquired asset or a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transport, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements are expectations rather than guarantees. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed New York acquisition, independently verified mineral resource or reserve, feasibility study, mining permit, operating mine, production schedule, refinery supply agreement or commercial charging prototype. Risks include geological uncertainty, title and mineral rights, permitting, environmental obligations, capital availability, commodity prices, processing capacity, logistics, counterparties, technology development, competition and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security; investors could lose some or all invested capital. Actual outcomes may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire