Lisa P. Jackson Joins Galvanize Climate Solutions as Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Galvanize Climate Solutions (“Galvanize”), the climate-focused global investment firm, today announced that Lisa P. Jackson, Vice President of Environmental, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple, will join as a Strategic Advisor. In her role, Lisa will advise Galvanize as it partners with corporations, entrepreneurs, and solutions providers to accelerate the climate transition.





Lisa spearheads Apple’s environmental initiatives, including efforts to address climate change through investments in renewable energy, energy efficient solutions, recycled or renewable materials, and innovative resource conservation practices. In addition to this, she is also responsible for the company’s education policy programs, its product accessibility work, its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, and its worldwide government affairs function. From 2009 to 2013, Lisa served as Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Appointed by President Barack Obama, she focused on reducing greenhouse gasses, protecting air and water quality, preventing exposure to toxic contamination, and expanding outreach to communities on environmental issues.

“Lisa Jackson’s experience implementing sustainable solutions at one of the world’s most innovative companies will be invaluable as Galvanize partners with corporations, entrepreneurs, and solutions providers driving the climate transition,” said Tom Steyer, Co-Executive Chair of Galvanize. “We are thrilled to have her as part of the Galvanize team as we continue to deliver capital and expertise to accelerate climate solutions.”

“I share Galvanize’s belief that investing in climate solutions is a business imperative,” said Jackson. “I look forward to offering my expertise to Galvanize Climate Solutions as it works to invest in the companies and leaders critical to the climate transition.”

Galvanize Climate Solutions (“Galvanize”) is a climate-focused global investment firm with the objective of delivering capital and expertise to accelerate climate solutions. Founded by Katie Hall and Tom Steyer, Galvanize’s investment strategies span across asset classes including venture capital and growth equity, public equities, and real estate. We integrate expertise across investment, climate impact, market development, talent, technology, and policy with the aim of driving material climate impact and creating long-term value for our investors.

