LIR Life Sciences Completes Comparative Animal Study Showing Successful Protamine-Enhanced Permeation Transport of Both Semaglutide and Tirzepatide

LIR Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(OTCPK:BBCMF)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN: A41QA9) (“LIR” or the “Company“)is pleased to announce the successful final completion of its comparative mouse study (the “Study“) evaluating protamine-enhanced skin permeation delivery of GLP/GIP-based therapies1. The Study has now been completed for both semaglutide and tirzepatide, with closely aligned and reproducible results observed across the two molecules.

As previously reported, interim results from the Study demonstrated that a skin-applied protamine formulation of semaglutide could produce a meaningful reduction in blood glucose following an oral glucose challenge, approaching the glucose control profile observed with injectable administration. The final phase of the Study extended this same experimental framework to tirzepatide, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, to assess whether similar skin permeability performance could be achieved with a second, structurally distinct incretin-based therapy. These results indicate that animals treated with a protamine-enabled topical formulation of tirzepatide exhibited glucose response profiles that were comparable to those observed with topical semaglutide, including blunting of post-challenge glucose excursions relative to untreated controls and sustained glucose stability over the observation period. Importantly, the magnitude and shape of the glucose-lowering response following skin permeation administration were closely aligned between the two molecules, supporting the reproducibility of the platform across multiple GLP/GIP-based therapies.

The Study also compared topical protamine formulations of semaglutide and tirzepatide against standard subcutaneous injection and untreated controls using a standardized glucose tolerance model. Completion of the Study for both compounds demonstrated that the observed skin permeation activity may not be limited to a single drug, but instead likely reflects a broader, molecule-agnostic capability of the protamine delivery system.

“These final results are important because they show consistency,” said Edward Mills, CEO of LIR Life Sciences. “Seeing closely aligned skin permeation performance with both semaglutide and tirzepatide strengthens our confidence that this is a platform-level effect rather than a one-off result tied to a single molecule. Completing the Study across two leading GLP/GIP-based therapies gives us a much clearer foundation for deciding how to advance formulation work and future development.“

With the comparative mouse Study now complete, LIR intends to use the full dataset to guide next steps in formulation optimization, dose refinement, and selection of lead candidates for subsequent preclinical and regulatory-enabling studies. The Company also notes that results from the Study were presented at ENDO 2026, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, held in Chicago, Illinois from June 13 to 16, 2026. ENDO is recognized as a leading global meeting for endocrine research and clinical care, bringing together researchers, clinicians, and educators to discuss developments in hormone science and medicine.2 The Company believes these results further support the potential of skin-applied, protamine-enabled delivery as a viable needle-free approach for incretin-based obesity therapies.

In addition, the Company announced that its Board of Directors have approved a grant of 2,260,000 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan (the “Plan”). The RSUs are subject to a four (4) month, and one (1) day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the rules of the CSE. Upon vesting, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

About LIR Life Sciences Corp.

LIR Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a skin permeation patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

ON BEHALF OF LIR LIFE SCIENCES CORP.,

“Dr. Edward Mills,“

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Edward Mills

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 436 7772

Email: investors@lirlife.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “believe”, “project”, “aim”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “strategy”, “future”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the filing of the provisional patent application, the research and development activities of the Company, the financial and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. In particular, forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company’s delivery platform, the potential compatibility of the platform with GLP/GIP-based medicines, the anticipated outcomes of preclinical studies, and the potential development of future needle-free metabolic therapies. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

1 GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) are incretin hormones released after nutrient intake that enhance glucose-dependent insulin secretion; therapies targeting these pathways are also used for glycemic control and weight loss (see Collins & Costello, “Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists“).

2 https://endo2026.endocrine.org/

SOURCE: Lir Life Sciences Corp.

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