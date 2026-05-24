Limen Markets Launches Platform Providing Accredited Investors With Structured Access to Late-Stage Private Companies

Inaugural Series 2026-A vehicle opens for subscription under Regulation D Rule 506(c)

Limen Markets, a private securities platform that structures dedicated investment vehicles for late-stage technology companies, today announced the launch of its platform and the opening of subscriptions for its first offering, Limen Markets Series 2026-A, LLC.

The platform is designed to provide accredited investors with a streamlined path to participate in single-name private company opportunities through purpose-built special purpose vehicles. Each series is organized as a Wyoming limited liability company and offered to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933.

Series 2026-A has a total subscription capacity of $10 million. Membership units are offered at $1,000 per unit with a minimum investment of $25,000. The series provides exposure to a single late-stage aerospace company. Capital raised through the series will be deployed into a defined position, with subscription closing once the cap is reached or the offering period concludes.

Each Limen Markets series is structured with defined economic terms: a 4 percent placement fee on subscriptions and a 20 percent performance allocation on realized gains. The company does not apply an ongoing management fee or a hurdle rate on the standard series structure.

“Late-stage private companies have become a meaningful asset class, but existing access points often fragment allocations across multiple buyers, introduce uncertainty around closing timelines, and apply fee structures that are difficult to evaluate in advance,” said Jose Ramirez, President at Limen Markets. “The platform is built around three principles: a single subscription document per series, defined economic terms, and a closing process measured in days rather than months.”

Limen Markets operates under Wyoming’s series LLC framework, which allows each investment vehicle to be administered as a separate legal entity. Subscriptions are processed through a digital workflow that includes accreditation verification consistent with Rule 506(c) standards. The company plans to organize additional series throughout 2026, each focused on a single late-stage private company.

About Limen Markets

Limen Markets is a private securities platform headquartered in Wyoming. The company structures and administers special purpose vehicles that provide accredited investors with exposure to shares of late-stage private companies. Each vehicle is organized under Regulation D Rule 506(c) and offered exclusively to investors who meet the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s accreditation standards. Additional information is available at www.limenmarkets.com .

Important Disclosures

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities will be made only to accredited investors, as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, and only by means of definitive offering documents. Investments in private securities are illiquid and involve a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of the entire investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should consult their own legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decision. The securities offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to substantial restrictions on transferability.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Annie Tsai

Company Name: Limen Markets

Email: annie@limenmarkets.com

Website: www.limenmarkets.com

Address: 1309 Coffeen Avenue, Suite 1200, Sheridan, WY 82801

SOURCE: Limen Markets

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire