Lightwave Logic to Attend 14th Annual Roth Technology Conference

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the “Company”), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, announced today that CEO Yves LeMaitre will attend and meet with investors at the 14th Annual Roth Technology Conference from November 18-19, 2025 in New York.

This event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings with approximately 100 companies across the Technology, Media, and Internet verticals.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company’s control.

