Lightwave Logic, Inc. Provides Update on Commercial Pipeline

Fortune Global 500 Company in Stage 3 (Prototype to Final Product) of Design Win Cycle

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, today announced that a Fortune Global 500 Company has progressed to Stage 3 of the Company’s previously outlined Design Win Cycle.

After a rigorous evaluation of Lightwave Logic’s Perkinamine® platform, this prospective customer has moved beyond the initial Product Design phase to a formal engineering program. Key 2026 milestones now include the building, processing, and testing of Silicon Photonics PICs augmented with electro-optic polymers to achieve a final product targeted for deployment within a hyperscale data center or AI factory. Later phases of Stage 3 will include validating high manufacturing process yields and establishing volume production manufacturing capacity and costs aligned with mutual expectations.

In addition, with this strategic partnership, the Company is expanding its semiconductor foundry relationship to add another unnamed silicon photonics foundry with capability to produce chips compatible with Lightwave Logic’s Perkinamine® platform. This engagement is incremental to the Company’s existing collaboration with Advanced Micro Foundry (AMF) and will be critical to preparing the eventual scaling of volume production.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding polymer performance, manufacturing readiness, and potential real-world applications. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and similar expressions identify such statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including technical and manufacturing challenges, reliance on third-party foundries, delays in qualification, funding constraints, market competition, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Lightwave Logic’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

lwlg@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire