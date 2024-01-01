Lightwave Logic, Inc. Provides Update on Commercial Pipeline and Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call

Lightwave Logic Announces a New Fortune Global 500 Company in Stage 3 (Prototype to Final Product) of Design Win Cycle

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call to be Hosted at 8:30am ET on March 5, 2026

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the “Company”), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced that a Fortune Global 500 Company has progressed to Stage 3 of the Company’s previously outlined Design Win Cycle. The progression of this customer marks the fourth company now in Stage 3 of the Design Win Cycle.

Following a technical evaluation of Lightwave Logic’s Perkinamine® platform, the prospective customer has progressed to a formal prototype-to-product development stage aimed at augmenting its internal silicon photonics platform. Key 2026 milestones include the fabrication, processing and testing of silicon photonics PICs integrated with electro-optic polymers, with the objective of delivering a 200Gb/s and 400Gb/s capable solution targeted for deployment in hyperscale data centers or AI factory environments.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call Details:

The Company also announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 5, 2026. A conference call to discuss its results will take place the same morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be webcast live via the ‘Investors’ section of the Company’s website at www.lightwavelogic.com. The call will include a question-and-answer session, and investors are invited to email questions in advance to LWLG@alpha-ir.com.

Interested parties may access the webcast within the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the website or register at the following link (registration link).

A webcast replay will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding polymer performance, manufacturing readiness, and potential real-world applications. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and similar expressions identify such statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including technical and manufacturing challenges, reliance on third-party foundries, delays in qualification, funding constraints, market competition, regulatory changes, and other risks described in Lightwave Logic’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

lwlg@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire