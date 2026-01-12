Lightwave Logic, Inc. Announces Appointment of Dr. Aref Chowdhury as Chief Technology Officer & Head of Strategy

Dr. Chowdhury brings extensive, large corporation experience in disruptive optical technologies and intellectual property

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the “Company”), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, announced today the appointment of Dr. Aref Chowdhury as its new Chief Technology Officer & Head of Strategy, effective January 1, 2026.

Most recently, Dr. Chowdhury served as Vice President Strategy and Chief Technology Officer of Network Infrastructure for Nokia where he led the development and execution of the technology roadmap and long-term strategy for a $10 billion annual revenue business group spanning IP routing, optical, access and subsea communication systems. Prior to that role, he served as Chief Technology Officer of Optics at Nokia, where he developed and managed the technological roadmap for optical technologies supporting next-generation optical communications systems. In these roles, he was also responsible for mergers and acquisitions. Earlier in his career, Dr. Chowdhury held senior roles in research and intellectual property at Bell Laboratories (Lucent Technologies and Alcatel-Lucent). He earned his doctorate in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering and Applied Mathematics & Statistics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. His research has been widely published, and he is a Fellow of Optica (formerly the Optical Society) and Bell Labs, and a recipient of the MIT TR100 Award. He is also involved with both the IEEE and Optica including his role as the IEEE Photonics Society’s Vice President of Professional & Technical Development and Member of the Board of Governors.

In his role, Dr. Chowdhury will be focused on executing the Company’s technology strategy to accelerate commercialization timelines while ensuring product innovation, scalability, reliability, and competitiveness.

“We are very excited to welcome such a highly recognized optical industry and technology leader to the Lightwave Logic team,” said Yves LeMaitre, CEO of Lightwave Logic. “In addition to his extensive industry relationships and experience at a leading global technology company like Nokia, Aref has uniquely broad experience across all optical technologies and applications with particular expertise in disruptive technologies as well as intellectual property and patents. We look forward to the positive impact he’ll have across the organization.”

Dr. Chowdhury added, “The rapid pace of AI’s proliferation is placing increasingly strenuous demands on existing infrastructure, devices and materials. I believe that polymers will prove to be the disruptive and leading technological solution to facilitate high-speed data transmission and I am excited to bring my expertise in the conception and development of disruptive optical technologies to Lightwave Logic at such a critical time in the industry.”

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) www.lightwavelogic.com is a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The Company’s high activity and high stability organic polymers allow it to create next-generation photonic EO devices that convert data from electrical signals into light/optical signals for applications in telecommunications, and for data transmission potentially used to support generative AI.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company’s control.

