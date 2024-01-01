Lighten Up Adds Ayrton Fixtures to Rig Upgrade at nya studios

Los Angeles-based Lighten Up Inc. chose 30 Ayrton Diablos and 30 Zonda 3 FX fixtures to upgrade the rig in nya studios Main Room from conventional to moving lights. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton lighting in North America.

Lighten Up is a leading lighting and A/V services company in event production and maintains an extensive lighting equipment rental inventory. The company has a preferred vendor relationship with nya studios, which boasts more than 50,000 square feet of indoor space and an abundance of outdoor space with east and west campus facilities that include three sound stages and support spaces, an elevated and adaptable event space, 77-person cinema, board rooms, coffee bar and lounge.

“The Main Room at the nya west campus had an existing rig with all conventional fixtures, so it was time for an upgrade,” says Brian Kim, Vice President, Design & Production at Lighten Up. “By installing compact Ayrton profile and wash fixtures we would ensure they’d be able to tackle any event that utilized the space.”

“So much rides on events booked here going flawlessly, and we have an amazing level of trust with Lighten Up and their team,” declares Nina Moayer-Lockett, President/CEO of nya studios. “We feel safe and secure with the products and services they provide to our venue.”

Lighten Up has a deep knowledge of Ayrton fixtures and how they perform. The company owns a large complement of Ayrton lighting for its rental inventory, including Diablos, Perseos, Khamsins, Rivales and Zonda 3 and 9 FX.

“We were one of the first big buyers of Diablos for the event industry and are still buying more,” Kim reports. “They are lightweight and very versatile, so they were the ideal choice for nya west’s rig. They also offer great color rendering and nice reproduction of white light for a good look on camera.”

“Since we have quite a history with Diablos, it was almost a no-brainer to choose them for nya west,” agrees Lighten Up Project Manager Hubert Tardif. “Diablos have worked great for us for years as good solid robust profiles and washes.”

On top of that foundation of reliability, “sometimes you want some extra sparkle,” explains Kim, “so we added a layer of Zonda 3 FX. The Diablos can provide texture or highlights while the Zondas are great for backlight and their built-in effects. Both fixtures also have the ability for really wide throws, which is essential for the space where the truss trims at 17 feet.”

Nina Moayer-Lockett notes that the new fixtures “have really elevated the space. They are super sleek and clean and give a great feeling to the room.”

Since the fixtures’ installation at the end of last year, she says they have been used for an array of celebrity events, galas, award shows and corporate summits.

“We support all the events there, and are very happy with the upgraded rig,” Kim notes. “We enjoy a very good relationship with ACT and look forward to getting the low-down on new gear. So I’m sure there will be other Ayrton fixtures in our inventory soon!”