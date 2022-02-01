Light & Wonder Unleashes Never-Before-Seen Gaming Innovations at G2E

Company continues to define the next generation of connected, cross-platform play, paving the way for the future of gameplay

New high-performing hardware, systems and digital offerings take player attraction and engagement to atmospheric levels

Recent acquisition of leading loyalty and marketing software and technology from House Advantage to further advance L&W’s cross-platform vision

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading cross-platform global games company Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”) today announced new products at this year’s Global Gaming Expo (“G2E”) that will bring wide-eyed wonder to players, customers and operators around the world. New products unveiled at G2E included COSMIC™, the Company’s newest slot cabinet and latest hardware innovation; THE CARD RECYCLER™, a sustainable solution for operators; Light & Wonder LIVE DEALER by Authentic Gaming, a live casino experience; and enhancements to its industry-leading suite of systems.

L&W’s new products and innovations presented at G2E address the shift in player behavior. The movement in gameplay to immersive and connected offerings underscores the Company’s focus on building great games that the world wants to play across multiple platforms – land-based casinos, online and mobile – in both real-money and free-to-play social gaming markets.

“Over the past seven months, Light & Wonder has transformed from a diversified business to a company focused solely on cross-platform gaming and enabling technologies,” said Matt Wilson, CEO of Light & Wonder. “The new products we announced today will enable us to continue to lead the way. By investing in next-level experiences, content, technology, systems, hit studios and platforms that redefine gaming, we remain committed to delivering great games the world wants to play.”

Endless fun for players, wherever and whenever they play



COSMIC, a new slot cabinet, offers players an immersive experience with revolutionary fiber-optic lighting and advanced animations. The cabinet’s innovative contour design features a 27” top monitor display that flows seamlessly into the player panel, which includes the brightest bash buttons ever developed by L&W. COSMIC is the latest addition to the company’s chart-topping hardware lineup, joining KASCADA™ Dual Screen and its newest stepper cabinet, LANDMARK™ 7000.

The next generation of electronic table games will give players a live connection to the internet, bringing exciting casino experiences across any device. Light & Wonder LIVE DEALER by Authentic Gaming offers such an experience, using a bespoke studio environment to provide a wide selection of shared live tables available to all operators. Graphical elements, UIs and side bets can all be customized to each operator’s brand and players.

Wide-area progressive jackpots are now being made available to U.S. iGaming operators, premiering with the player-favorite DUŌ FÚ DUŌ CÁI™ game, 88 FORTUNES™ – JACKPOT FESTIVAL™, which features a recognizable symbol-based mechanic like the Light & Wonder land-based game.

“We know player behavior is changing, and we are passionate about bringing players the best digital experiences, no matter where they are,” said Dylan Slaney, EVP and CEO of iGaming, Light & Wonder. “With our recent acquisition of Playzido we are rigged for pace, accelerating our rapid custom game development for both in-house games and with our partners globally. Our other acquisitions, Elk Studios and Lightning Box Games, are consistently delivering and growing, with Elk preparing for U.S. licensing for launch and Lightning Box building on their 57% year on year growth. Light & Wonder continues to raise the bar for our fans, enriching their gameplay experience and bringing exciting, new worlds of play – all on the world’s most trusted iGaming ecosystem.”

Light & Wonder is also bringing its popular and top performing ETG game ROULETTEX™ to a standard roulette table. ROULETTEX offers players a supercharged roulette experience that keeps them coming back for more by allowing them to choose their own level of volatility and the chance to win up to 500 times the value of their wager on a single number. The game is now available on QUARTZ™ Hybrid, QUARTZ Standalone, TABLEMASTER™ QUARTZ and traditional felt.

Delivering industry-leading products to modernize and popularize the casino floor



The Company’s full suite of high-tech solutions and systems enables partners and casino operators to gather valuable, real-time insights into their casino floor activity.

“The ingenuity powering our program is unparalleled,” said Siobhan Lane, Light & Wonder CEO of Gaming. “We remain totally focused on fostering inclusive, high-performing experiences across our product line. As the only company with leading market positions in gaming, iGaming and social, we will continue to break barriers in the cross-platform space.”

Light & Wonder is also unveiling some exciting innovations in systems, technologies and shufflers:

THE CARD RECYCLER : A smart utility that analyzes used cards for defects while simultaneously discarding damaged cards and recycling reusable cards into complete, casino-standard decks. This sustainable solution enables casino operators to minimize labor costs, cut annual card costs, reduce carbon footprint and maximize card supply.

A smart utility that analyzes used cards for defects while simultaneously discarding damaged cards and recycling reusable cards into complete, casino-standard decks. This sustainable solution enables casino operators to minimize labor costs, cut annual card costs, reduce carbon footprint and maximize card supply. L&W Connect : The most established predictive analytical solution in the industry, with Slot Connect pulling data from more than 100 customer sites and sharing analysis to customers via a customer portal; and Shuffle Connect, a solution that taps into the shuffler and the smart shoe to count the number of hands dealt by table and time of day, giving casino managers a functional picture of their table game activity.

The most established predictive analytical solution in the industry, with Slot Connect pulling data from more than 100 customer sites and sharing analysis to customers via a customer portal; and Shuffle Connect, a solution that taps into the shuffler and the smart shoe to count the number of hands dealt by table and time of day, giving casino managers a functional picture of their table game activity. Celebrity Celebration : an enhancement to the bonusing system that gives operators the ability to send a personalized video message to winners on the slot floor.

an enhancement to the bonusing system that gives operators the ability to send a personalized video message to winners on the slot floor. AToM ™ : An easy, point-of-play PIN debit solution that allows players to access funds without leaving the table or handling cash. AToM promotes increased player retention and provides real-time accounting and game reports.

An easy, point-of-play PIN debit solution that allows players to access funds without leaving the table or handling cash. promotes increased player retention and provides real-time accounting and game reports. Linux operating system for iVIEW™ 4: improves cyber security on the casino network; and iVIEW Guard, a premium subscription service that provides active threat detection on the casino floor offered by a class-leading supplier of end-point protection.

Enhancing the player journey across all touchpoints



Additionally, heading into G2E, L&W recently announced that it had acquired all of the assets of House Advantage (HA), a leading loyalty and marketing software and technology provider known for its core platform, “HALo.” “The addition of HA’s industry-leading software and technology solutions allows us to capitalize on the growing convergence of digital and land-based gaming,” said Matt Wilson, CEO of Light & Wonder. “With HALo, we gain a powerful omnichannel player loyalty solution that complements our current product family and enables us to deliver a truly differentiated offering. We look forward to highlighting this new offering with customers during G2E and beyond.”

For more information about Light & Wonder, visit www.lnw.com.

About Light & Wonder, Inc.



Light & Wonder, Inc. (formerly known as Scientific Games Corporation) is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. Light & Wonder brings together approximately 6,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, the Company builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OpenGaming™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

