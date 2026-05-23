Library Skin Wins Global Skincare Impact Award at Korea Influencer & Business Awards 2025

Thai skincare brand co founded by Mr. Kongnaphat Jirojtanapong and Ms. Saranya Sangsawang takes home Asia level honour in Seoul

Thai skincare brand Library Skin has been recognised at the Korea Influencer & Business Awards 2025 (KIB Awards 2025), winning in the category of THE Global Skincare Impact Awards. The ceremony was held at the JW Marriott Hotel Seoul.

The award was accepted by Mr. Kongnaphat Jirojtanapong, Cheif Executive Officer, Lab Library Business Co., Ltd., alongside Ms. Saranya Sangsawang, Managing Director and co founder. Both are well known health and wellness personalities in Thailand with a sizeable following on TikTok.

Library Skin is a premium skincare line manufactured at the internationally certified facility of Thai Beauty Group Co., Ltd. Its flagship product is an intensive facial serum formulated with 15 molecules of Hyaluronic Acid (15 HYA) for deep, long lasting hydration, designed to soothe the skin and strengthen the skin barrier.

The formula is further enriched with natural botanical extracts including Aloe Vera and Pueraria Lobata, along with active ingredients such as Niacinamide and Tranexamic Acid. Together, these work to restore radiance, refine skin texture and boost moisture levels. The serum is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

The KIB Awards 2025 ceremony was attended by H.E. Mr. Thani Sangrat, Ambassador of Thailand to the Republic of Korea. The event was organised by Win Win PRPlus Co., Ltd., led by Chief Executive Officer Ms. Thitima Nawaphakakul.

The ceremony brought together celebrities, influencers and business leaders from Thailand and across Asia, including Janie Thienphosuwan, DJ Matoom (host of The Social Warrior), DJ Bookko, Ms. Jenny Dollita of DA Plastic Surgery Hospital (South Korea) and Thomas Tom, among others.

About Library Skin

Library Skin is a premium Thai skincare brand founded by Kongnaphat Jirojtanapong and Saranya Sangsawang under Lablibrary Business Co., Ltd. The brand is manufactured by Thai Beauty Group Co., Ltd. at an internationally certified facility, with a focus on high performance, science backed formulations suitable for all skin types.

Media Contact

Name: Lab Library

Website: www.lablibraryofficial.com

Email: lablibrary@gmail.com

SOURCE: Lab Library

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