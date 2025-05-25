Liberty Personal Loans Help Australians Fund Energy-Efficient Home Upgrades

As Australians seek to reduce gas and electricity usage, Liberty says personal loans could help make efficient-home upgrades a possibility.

The Australian Government committed $1.8 billion to extending the Energy Relief Fund in the 2025-26 Federal Budget – an initiative providing rebates on household energy bills until December 2025.

While this support is welcome, particularly during the colder months, many may be seeking long-term strategies to improve the efficiency and comfort of their homes.

From replacing outdated appliances to installing double-glazed windows and new insulation, improving a home’s energy performance often involves a combination of upgrades. However, the upfront costs are a barrier for many.

Non-bank lender Liberty offers personal loans as a practical way to manage the upfront expenses involved with these upgrade projects, allowing homeowners to spread the cost of materials and labour over time.

According to Communications Manager Bernadine Pantarotto, personal loans support Australians in achieving their goals while staying on top of their budget.

“Making your home more energy efficient could deliver many benefits, from year-round comfort to potential long-term savings,” Ms Pantarotto said.

“Liberty personal loans are designed with flexibility in mind, helping you bring your plans to life sooner.”

Liberty says consumers could also use a personal loan for other purposes, including for travel, wedding planning, medical expenses, and debt consolidation.

With loan amounts of up to $80,000 and an easy online application process, Liberty offers a fast and convenient way for customers to access the finance they need. In some cases, approved applicants may even receive funds on the same day.

“As free thinkers, we champion inclusive lending practises to help everyone access the support they need.”

Liberty takes a holistic approach to credit assessment, considering a range of customer circumstances – including those with variable income and less-than-perfect credit histories.

“We believe people are more than their circumstances and find innovative ways to support them,” Ms Pantarotto said.

Along with personal loans, the leading lender offers flexible home, car, business, commercial and SMSF loans.

About Liberty

As one of Australia’s leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Laura Orchard

Media Coordinator

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire