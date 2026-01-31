Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. January 2026 Monthly Update
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, January 2026
Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund’s Investment Advisor.
Investment Managers:
Top 20 Holdings at Month-End:
|
|
(37.7% of equity portfolio)
|
|
1
|
NVIDIA Corp.
|
4.7%
|
2
|
Apple, Inc.
|
2.9%
|
3
|
Alphabet, Inc.
|
2.8%
|
4
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
2.4%
|
5
|
Amazon.com, Inc.
|
2.1%
|
6
|
Meta Platforms, Inc.
|
2.0%
|
7
|
AAR Corp.
|
2.0%
|
8
|
FirstService Corp.
|
1.9%
|
9
|
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
|
1.7%
|
10
|
StepStone Group, Inc.
|
1.6%
|
11
|
Curtiss-Wright Corp.
|
1.6%
|
12
|
Artivion, Inc.
|
1.4%
|
13
|
Ascendis Pharma A/S
|
1.4%
|
14
|
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
|
1.4%
|
15
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
1.4%
|
16
|
Semtech Corp.
|
1.3%
|
17
|
VSE Corp.
|
1.3%
|
18
|
Penumbra, Inc.
|
1.3%
|
19
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
1.3%
|
20
|
nVent Electric PLC
|
1.2%
|Holdings are subject to change.
Monthly Performance:
|
Performance
|
NAV
|
Market Price
|
Discount
|
Beginning of month value
|
$5.86
|
$5.30
|
-9.6%
|
Distributions (Ex-Date January 22nd)
|
$0.12
|
$0.12
|
|
End of month value
|
$5.77
|
$5.25
|
-9.0%
|
Performance for month
|
0.71%
|
1.32%
|
Performance year-to-date
|
0.71%
|
1.32%
|
Net Assets at Month-End ($millions):
|
Total
|
$362.8
|
Equities
|
$364.8
|
Percent Invested
|
100.5%
Sector Breakdown* (% of equity portfolio):
|
Information Technology
|
26.7%
|
Industrials
|
25.4%
|
Health Care
|
14.8%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
13.6%
|
Financials
|
9.9%
|
Communication Services
|
6.1%
|
Real Estate
|
2.4%
|
Consumer Staples
|
1.1%
|
Total Market Value
|
100.0%
|
*Based on Standard & Poor’s and MSCI Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
New Holdings:
Arista Networks, Inc.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.
Expedia, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp
Karman Holdings, Inc.
Marriott International, Inc., Class A
MKS, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Stride, Inc.
York Space Systems, Inc.
Holdings Liquidated:
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Bank of America Corp.
Garmin Ltd.
Legend Biotech Corp.
Natera, Inc.
Oracle Corp.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.
Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.
Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2026 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates no portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.
All data is as of January 31, 2026 unless otherwise noted.
