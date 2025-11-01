The holiday shopping season has arrived, and LiberNovo is kicking it off with a huge campaign across North America. The company behind the world’s first dynamic ergonomic chair today announced its Black Friday & Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale for the U.S. and Canada.

Unlock Early Savings Ahead of Black Friday

From November 1-9, LiberNovo will host a dedicated gift card presale, giving early adopters a way to secure discounts before the main BFCM sale begins.

US: Save $20-$50 on gift cards – $750, $800, and $900 values available.

CAD: Save C$30-C$70 on gift cards – C$1,200, C$1,300, and C$1,400 values available.

On November 10, the full campaign goes live with:

Omni starts at $803 (US) / C$1,223 (CA)-up to 34% off MSRP.

Exclusive bundles (Standard, Pro, Deluxe) at reduced prices.

Orders over $800 (USD or CAD) are entered into a prize draw for rewards, including free chairs, accessories, and gift cards.

Double VIP reward points for loyal customers.

Gift card discounts can be stacked with the BFCM offers for even greater savings.

A New Standard in Ergonomic Design

The LiberNovo Omni is redefining what a chair can do. Unlike static seating, Omni transforms sitting into an active experience, responding in real-time to movement while keeping the spine aligned and the body supported.

Key innovations include:

Dynamic Support System – Seat, backrest, armrests, and neck support synchronize to maintain natural alignment.

Bionic FlexFit Backrest – 16 joints and 8 adaptive panels for a personalized fit along the spine’s S-curve.

Four Intelligent Reclines – Task-specific positions for working, gaming, and recovery.

Spinal Decompression Recline – A 160° recline that stretches the spine and eases stiffness.

Full Adjustability – 4D armrests, adjustable seat height, 3D neck support, multiple reclines, and an optional footrest.

OmniStretch – Gently stretches the spine to relieve pressure and reduce compression.

These innovations place Omni among the best ergonomic gaming chairs, establish it as the best ergonomic office chair with footrest for remote workers, and make it the most trusted choice of ergonomic chairs for back pain sufferers.

AI Summit Sponsorship

Beyond retail promotions, LiberNovo is a Gold Sponsor of the Global AI Pitch Summit Silicon Valley 2025, taking place November 15-16 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The company will lead a roundtable on AI and health-driven ergonomics, showcasing Omni at its booth. Summit attendees will also receive bulk purchase savings of up to 44% and bonus VIP rewards.

Smarter Support, Healthier Living

LiberNovo‘s mission is simple: to liberate creators, professionals, and gamers from the health risks associated with prolonged static sitting. With Omni now available for immediate delivery in the U.S. and Canada, customers can join the BFCM countdown today at www.libernovo.com.

